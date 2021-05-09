Civil Aviation Adds Mars Wright Brothers Airport to Official List of International Airports | Life

On April 19, NASA marked a milestone by taking off a helicopter on another planet. Now that effort has been recognized by international airport authorities.

From the video it just looks like a small drone taking off and moving a few meters in an earthy courtyard. A drone that has cost 85 million dollars, yes … It is the first helicopter to fly on another planet, 278 million kilometers from Earth.

The conditions were also unique: at more than 20 degrees below zero, with a gravity three times less, and in an atmosphere 90% thinner than that of Earth.

The first flight of an aircraft on the surface of another planet It is a great achievement. And since then two or three more have already taken place, so technically that reddish patch of land with several takeoffs and landings, can be considered An airport…

NASA christened this place Wright Brothers Airport, in honor of the first people to build and fly an airplane. Now this first interplanetary airport already has an official name.

The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) has added the first Martian airport to the list of international airports, with the denomination JZRO.

New airports are assigned a 4-letter code, but it is not usually based on their name, but on the place where they are located. The Wright Brothers Airport is located in the Jezero crater on Mars, that’s why you have the code JZRO.

What’s more the Ingenuity helicopter has received the INGENUITY call code and the denominator of three acronyms IGY. Those unique codes have been incorporated into the ICAO database, which means that any aircraft flying near Ingenuity or Wright Brothers Airport will automatically recognize it by its code.

The JJRC Terzetto drone is a three-in-one vehicle that flies, navigates, and glides across the ground. And it costs less than 30 euros. Ideal for a gift that will surprise its recipient.

At the moment it has no practical use, since there are no other planes on Mars, and no one is going to land at JZRO airport. But in a few decades, who knows …

At least for now ICAO can boast of its first interplanetary airport. The bad thing is that it takes a bit far to go to spend the weekend …