The opposition organization Alianza Cívica declared this Monday, June 1, its support for the call made by 34 associations, societies and medical chambers, for Nicaraguan men and women to carry out a national voluntary quarantine in the face of the accelerated expansion of Covid-19 throughout the country .

Opponents point out that the appeal of health professionals “must be taken very seriously as it represents the best informed opinion at the moment.”

“Quarantine saves lives. We urge all Nicaraguans to take advantage of this voluntary quarantine, since each of us can be infected or be carriers of the virus. We call on the private sector to continue to strengthen security measures to mitigate and prevent it, and those employers who have not done so to do so, ”says a statement from the Civic Alliance.

The call from medical associations is for the quarantine to take place in three to four weeks to reduce the risk and spread of Covid-19 across the country.

They ask workers to take action

To the people who are forced to go outside due to the nature of their work, the Alliance calls them to follow all the indications regarding the use of masks, hand washing, not touching their faces and respecting social distancing.

The opposition organization appreciates “the brave position of the medical associations, which have made this call for the good of all Nicaraguans.”

“Unfortunately, we have not seen responsible management of this pandemic from the regime and we should not expect actions in this regard from it. Everything we are experiencing in Nicaragua is the result of the negligence of a regime insensitive to the pain and suffering of the Nicaraguan people. “

The Daniel Ortega regime refuses to declare national measures to prevent massive Covid-19 infections in Nicaragua and secretly manages the number of infected in the country. Ortega, in addition, has minimized the severity of the pandemic, saying that traffic accidents, suicides and diseases that have always been present kill more than Covid-19.

Until May 26, the Nicaraguan Ministry of Health reported 759 confirmed cases and 35 deaths. However, in recent weeks, reports from family and doctors of deaths from “pneumonia” and respiratory disorders are growing daily. And they assure that the deceased presented the symptoms of the coronavirus.

The Covid-19 Citizen Observatory, an organization of doctors and civilians that maintains an unofficial count of suspected coronavirus cases in Nicaragua, ensures that they have registered a total of 2,408 suspected cases and 598 deaths as of May 23.

Doble lives double crisis in Nicaragua

The health crisis caused by the Covid-19 added to the political crisis that has dragged the country since April 2018, when the armed repression of the Ortega regime against civil protests began. Since then, opponents have been persecuted, harassed, assaulted, detained, and even killed by the Ortega Police and armed groups related to Ortega.