The Civic Alliance reported in a recent report that they register 14 political prisoners with respiratory symptoms similar to that of one affected by Covid-19, such as: fever, pain in the body, in the eyes and throat, loss of taste, appetite and diarrhea in some cases. To these cases are added the cases of common prisoners who have also reported suffering the same affectations, but the number of those affected is unknown.

In the past two weeks, concern over the health of political prisoners has increased, given the presence of the coronavirus pandemic in Nicaragua and the unsanitary conditions of the country’s prison systems.

In addition, both inmates and family members have denounced the existence of an influenza outbreak within the prison, but the authorities have not provided any information in this regard. National and international human rights organizations have expressed that people in a state of detention are more vulnerable to Covid-19 due to the state of overcrowding in prisons, especially in Central America.

The overcrowding is compounded by precarious medical care and hygiene, lack of access to drinking water and lack of medicines, added to pre-existing health conditions such as chronic diseases, such as asthma, hypertension, diabetics.

Few measures in prison system

According to the Civic Alliance, according to the results of a survey carried out by the Registration Unit of this organization, 64 percent of relatives of political prisoners, indicate that in the different detention centers, although some measures have been taken to Hygiene related to family visits, as well as some information talks to prisoners, clear and persistent measures for the prevention and protection of detainees and detainees still do not apply.

Custodial staff do not wear masks, there is no access to clean water, which limits proper hygiene. Of the 75 political prisoners, 40 are considered to be at higher risk and vulnerability to Covid-19. For example, two of them for being over 50 years of age, seven for having clinical conditions of diseases considered at risk from Covid-19 infection, and 31 political prisoners have some type of clinical conditions for diseases considered of risk.

The last visit of the Red Cross

Relatives of political prisoners reported that on Monday, April 27, the International Red Cross (ICRC) entered the La Modelo Penitentiary System, for medical examination of political prisoners and common prisoners.

After that visit, as of April 29, some alarming symptoms were reported that could be related to COVID-19, which they report having been reviewed during the ICRC visit but that there was no further follow-up by the prison doctors and, therefore, Therefore, they have not been supplied with the necessary medicines.

People reported with respiratory symptoms, according to the Civic Alliance report:

Denis García Jirón: Family members report severe headache, mucus, loss of appetite.

Maycol Antonio Arce: Detained in the La Modelo Penitentiary System (SPN) since December 25, 2018. On April 30, 2020 at ten in the morning, a continuation of the Oral and Public Trial of the young Maycol Arce was scheduled. When presented in the courtroom by officials of the La Modelo Penitentiary System, he showed evident signs of deterioration in his state of health. He claimed to have remained with fever and severe eye pain since April 29, 2020. This situation was reported for the defense to the judge of the case, who ordered the immediate communication to be turned so that Maycol Arce can be taken to the Yolanda Mayorga Hospital and given the corresponding medical attention, circumstance for which he suspended the trial hearing.

The SPN not only failed to comply with the provisions of the circular of April 23, 2020, in which the Secretary by Law of the Supreme Court of Justice, General René Áreas Lacayo, directed that the Penitentiary System must guarantee that they do not enter prison cells with suspicions of respiratory diseases, but also the judge’s order to be taken to the Yolanda Mayorga Hospital immediately, without to date having been complied with.

Carlos Antonio López Cano: He and other detainees in the SPN Chinandega are reported to have severe fevers, body pain and a blocked nose. Mr. López Cano also has a loss of smell.

Walter Antonio Montenegro Rivas: It is reported to be presenting daily fever, cough, back pain and breathing problems. It is also reported that there are multiple people with the same symptoms.

Norlan Josué Cárdenas: His family reports that he has fever and the flu, the same symptoms that several prisoners show in his cell.

Ernesto Antonio Ramírez García: Your family reports that you are developing fever, body aches, and throat. He also alleges that other ordinary and political prisoners have the same symptoms.

Richard Saavedra Cedeño: He is reported to have a fever, a sore throat and bone pain, he went to a doctor’s office but has not been given the medications.

Francisco Pineda Guatemala: Your family reports cough and cold.

Elisha de Jesus Castro: Patient with chronic diseases, has fever, fever and cough.

John Christopher Cerna Zúniga: Reports fever, flu, headache and body pain. Family members also allege that the situation is worse for all prisoners, that health care is minimal and that the number of patients is increasing.

Luis Carlos Valle Tinoco: Detained at the SPN La Modelo since July 3, 2018, his family reports that he has fever, pain in the body and throat.

Edwin Hernández Figueroa. Detained at the SPN La Modelo since June 11, 2019. He reports that he has fever, dry cough and body pain.

Wilber Antonio Prado Gutiérrez: Family reports that he has severe body aches, headaches, chest and stomach aches, in addition to having a fever from early morning, he asked for medical attention but the custodians told him that there was no care or medicine.

Steven Moisés Mendoza: Detained at SPN La Modelo since March 9, 2020, his family reports that he has fever, body pain and cough.