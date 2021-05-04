Ciudadanos disappears from the Assembly and endangers their future

Citizens’ color has changed since tonight. The orange that serves as a hallmark has turned into a much darker tone, almost black, after consummating the most absolute of its failures. Cs disappears from the Madrid Assembly unable to reach the 5% of votes that the electoral law establishes as a minimum to have representation.

The appearance of Edmundo Bal as a desperate replacement for Ignacio Aguado has not prevented the crash, which could have more serious consequences from now on, with a game at serious risk of decomposition. Aware of the risk, one of the first ‘hot’ messages from the candidate himself has been one of tranquility: he has summoned his electors to vote again “in a year and a half”, when “Citizens will be again where ever, where the people”.

Visibly moved, Bal has defended his strategy against radicalism and although “we have carried out a magnificent electoral campaign”, he has admitted that “we have not been able to convey the usefulness of the political center. People have not realized that the future of Spain and Madrid lies in that lack of radicality ”.

Although the result tonight is bad, tomorrow we will get up to continue working for the same thing Edmundo Bal, candidate of Ciudadanos

Certainly, people have not been hooked on the ‘Bal effect’. Ciudadanos has lost its 26 seats and more than half a million ballots in just two years in which it has been a partner in the government of Díaz Ayuso. He has not even stayed close to the required cut, since he has barely added 3.5%, while his former cabinet mate soared to touch an absolute majority.

Not for foreseen, the disaster is less painful in the orange ranks. It all started in Murcia, with a motion of censure sponsored by Cs in March that, due to the ‘butterfly effect’ of politics, led to a …

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.