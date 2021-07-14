“Ciudad Juárez is like my second home”: ‘Barby’ Juárez

The triple world champion in different divisions Mariana ‘Barby’ Juárez, will be present this Friday, July 16 at the Josué Neri Santos Municipal Gymnasium in Ciudad Juárez, where she will accompany her younger sister Lourdes ‘La Pequena Lulú’ Juárez in the first defense of the title. World Boxing Council super flyweight championship.

Juárez Trejo is known for her achievements above and below the combat diamond, where she has managed to stand out in each of the facets in which she has ventured, such as modeling, driving and acting; as well as countless altruistic activities that I don’t like to mention.

The ‘Queen of Queens’ is happy to return to the border, as she assures that in each of her visits she has always received the love and support of the people of Juarez, and will once again enjoy living with her admirers in each of the promotional activities. where she will accompany ‘Little Lulu’.

“In Juarez they have always supported me, they are people who live boxing passionately but who also know how to recognize a good fighter or a good fighter; and I fortunately have many fans in that beautiful city to which it will be a pleasure to return because it is like my second home, “said the former world champion in flyweight, super flyweight and bantamweight.

The historic boxer will be in her sister’s corner when she exhibits the WBC super flyweight world title, in front of Diana ‘La Bonita’ Fernández from Juare, current number one challenger of the World Boxing Council, in a duel that will be broadcast throughout Latin America through from ‘Friday Fight Night ESPN Knockout’.

The evening presented by Promociones del Pueblo in association with BXSTRS Promotions is led by the international duel between the undefeated Bryan ‘Niño Maravilla’ Flores and the dangerous Venezuelan knockout Otto ‘El Tigre’ Gámez in light weight; in addition to the participation of the fearsome puncher from the capital Bryan ‘Destructor’ Mercado and the Sonoran world classified Iraq ‘MagnifiKO’ Díaz.

The sale of tickets for this sensational event is already done through the Don Boletón system at: https://ventas.donboleton.com/eventperformances.asp?evt=2123