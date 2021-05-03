Ciudad de Murcia wins 2-0 at Plus Ultra and takes all three points

05/02/2021 at 10:33 PM CEST

The Murcia city added three points to his scoreboard after winning 2-0 against him Plus Ultra this sunday in the Jose Barnes. The Murcia city He arrived with the intention of reaping a new victory after winning the last two matches of the competition. The most recent was against Totana Olympic at home (1-2) and the other in front of El Palmar in his fiefdom (1-0). Regarding the visiting team, the Plus Ultra won at home 3-1 their last match in the competition against Muleño. With this defeat, the Murcian team was in ninth position after the end of the game, while the Murcia city is first.

During the first half there were no goals by any of the players from each team, so the result remained 0-0 during the first 45 minutes.

After the break, in the second period came the goal for him Murcia city, who took the opportunity to open the scoring with a goal from Corners in the 58th minute. The local team joined again, increasing differences, making it 2-0 with a goal from eleven meters from Small at 80 minutes, thus ending the confrontation with a final score of 2-0.

In the chapter on changes, the Murcia city from Enrique Mateo Montoya relieved Small, Jose Mariano, Santiago, Ortiz Y Jails for Alex Perez, Nana, Corners, Ramirez Y Diaz, while the technician of the Plus Ultra, Jesus Zapata, ordered the entry of Kevin Garces, July Y Agnaou to supply Daniel Manzanares, Mashingaidze Y Bruno.

The referee showed eleven yellow cards, six of them at Murcia city (Nana, Oscar Perelló, Alex Perez, Alex, Chiqui Y Ramirez) and five to Plus Ultra (Jails, Javi sanz, Garnes, Bruno Y Carmona).

With this result, the Murcia city he gets 31 points and the Plus Ultra with 16 points.

The team that played the match at home will be measured on the following day with the Churra, Meanwhile he Plus Ultra will play against him Huércal-Overa.

Data sheetMurcia City:Martínez, Ramírez (Ortiz, min.75), Alex Perez (Peque, min.65), Díaz (Cárceles, min.83), Esquinas (Santiago, min.75), Quinto, Gonzalez, Álex, Nana (José Mariano, min.65), Feliciano and Oscar PerellóPlus Ultra:Vivancos, Carceles, Sotomayor, Mashingaidze (Julio, min.58), Felix, Bruno (Agnaou, min.61), Copeli, Garnes, Javi Sanz, Daniel Manzanares (Kevin Garces, min.58) and CarmonaStadium:Jose BarnesGoals:Corners (1-0, min. 58) and Peque (2-0, min. 80)