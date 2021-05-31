Ciudad de Murcia and Olímpico De Totana conclude their confrontation at Jose Barnes without goals (0-0)

05/31/2021 at 10:15 AM CEST

The Murcia city and the Totana Olympic tied at zero in the match held this Sunday in the Jose Barnes. The Murcia city He faced the match with the intention of adding more points to his locker after drawing 2-2 in the last duel held against El Palmar. For his part, Totana Olympic won the Muleño at home by 5-0 and previously he also did it at home, against the Lorca by 1-3. With this marker, the Murcian team is second after the end of the duel, while the Totana Olympic is fourth.

During the first period of the duel none of the players managed to score a goal, so during the first 45 minutes the scoreboard did not move from the initial 0-0.

In the second part both the Murcia city and the Totana Olympic They were able to take the victory but finally, the points were distributed between both teams (0-0).

The technician of the Murcia city, Enrique Mateo Montoya, gave entry to the field to Fifth, Santiago Y Alex Perez replacing Diaz, Oscar Perelló Y Ortiz, while on the part of the Totana Olympic, Calatayud replaced Luisito Y Alex Reche for Valverde Y Juanlu.

The referee sanctioned two players with a yellow card. He showed a yellow card to Oscar Perelló, of Murcia city and one to Patri of Totana Olympic.

At the moment, the Murcia city he is left with 37 points and the Totana Olympic with 34 points.

On the following day the team of Enrique Mateo Montoya will face against Plus Ultra, Meanwhile he Totana Olympic de Calatayud will be measured against Huércal-Overa.

Data sheetMurcia city:Martínez, Ramírez, Ortiz (Alex Perez, min.78), Díaz (Fifth, min.64), Peque, Moussa, Gonzalez, Álex, Nana, Feliciano and Oscar Perelló (Santiago, min.78)Totana Olympic:Pablo Sanz, Jose Agustin, Juanlu (Alex Reche, min.75), Basilio, Patri, Ruben Aroca, Martín César, Cayu, Valverde (Luisito, min.66), Israel and Andrés SánchezStadium:Jose BarnesGoals:0-0