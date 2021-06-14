Ciudad de Murcia and Churra split the points after their tie at two

06/14/2021 at 9:30 AM CEST

The Murcia city and the Churra tied two in the Jose Barnes during their last game in the Second Phase of the Third Division that took place this Sunday. The Murcia city He faced the duel with the intention of adding more points to his locker after drawing 0-0 in the last duel held against the Plus Ultra and with a streak of three draws in a row in the competition. On the part of the visiting team, the Churra won in their last two matches of the competition against him Muleño in his fief and the Lorca away from home, 1-0 and 0-1 respectively. After the result obtained, the Murcian team is second after the end of the match, while the Churra is seventh.

The meeting started in a favorable way for him Murcia city, which premiered the luminous with a bit of Feliciano at 43 minutes. However, the Churra reacted and equalized the contest through a goal from Perez just before the final whistle, specifically in 44, concluding the first period with a 1-1 on the light.

The second half of the game started in a positive way for the visiting team, who traced the score thanks to the success of Fenoll a few minutes into the second half, specifically in minute 48. However, the Murcian team achieved the equalizer thanks to a goal from Jails near the conclusion, in 89, ending the match with a final score of 2-2.

During the match, changes were made to both teams. The players of the Murcia city who entered the game were Jails, Escavy, Nana, Gonzalez Y Chiqui replacing Santiago, Ramirez, Ortiz, Alex Y Corners, while changes in the Churra They were Juan Matias, Hernandez, Perez, Nestor Antonio Y Site, who entered to supply Perez, Cascales, Curro Liza, Cheek Y Alberto Robles placeholder image.

In the match played in the Jose Barnes, the referee did not show any yellow card throughout the game. However, he sent off the field with a direct red card to Gonzalez, by the local team.

At the moment, the Murcia city is left with 39 points and Churra with 34 points.

Data sheetMurcia City:García, Alex Perez, Ortiz (Nana, min.52), David, Peque, Esquinas (Chiqui, min.78), Álex (Gonzalez, min.78), Feliciano, Oscar Perelló, Ramírez (Escavy, min.52) and Santiago (Prisons, min.52)Churra:Manzanares, Curro Liza (Perez, min.86), Macanás, Cascales (Hernández, min.78), Pérez (Juan Matias, min.58), Mata, Miguel Ros, Carrillo (Néstor Antonio, min.86), Fenoll, Villa and Alberto Robles (Sito, min.86)Stadium:Jose BarnesGoals:Feliciano (1-0, min. 43), Pérez (1-1, min. 44), Fenoll (1-2, min. 48) and Cárceles (2-2, min. 89)