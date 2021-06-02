Citymapper takes advantage of its financing and expands throughout Spain

Citymapper is already making use of its latest financing via crowdfunding. The British startup had the firm intention of expanding its business in Europe with the funds obtained. In this way, the company that wants to compete with the giant Google Maps has announced its opening in new cities in Spain.

With Madrid and Barcelona registered in its database for a long time, today Citymapper adds another 7 regions and metropolitan areas: Basque Country, Zaragoza, Valencia, Balearic Islands, Seville, Malaga and Granada. Why precisely these areas? Logically they are the most interesting areas for the entry of the British startup, but it has also been a form of popular consensus.

It has been the votes of the users that have convinced the company. Also that they are the areas with the greatest public transport options of all the available options.

Shared mobility, the biggest challenge

According to the company, as of today they include all the variants of regulated public transport on a single map. But also all the services of shared bikes, electric scooters, motosharing, taxis, VTCs and carsharing.

Everyone? Hypertextual has confirmed this information with Citymapper and they affirm that all current mobility services will be available. Those that remain to be included, they explain, will arrive in the next few days once the integration is complete. A complex task since, only on electric scooters, the offer has grown exponentially from deconfinement. Shared and outdoor mobility options have enjoyed tangible success in recent months. And the companies involved know it, to take into account the increase in supply and companies currently available throughout the map of Spain.

In any case, the new shared mobility options also reflect how we move around cities today. Citymapper has added the option of a ride or express transport. Aimed at electric scooters or bicycles, users will be able to decide what is the use they give to transport in their city.

They have also included one of the options most demanded by users of shared mobility. With a large volume of companies available, the number of applications to download increases exponentially. Lime already gave the option to use its service through Apple Clips without downloading, Citymapper will do the same with this service. And, they explain, it will be something that they will expand in the future with more companies. In the case of London, where the startup enjoys greater development, they also have the support of the taxi. In Spain that point is still a long way off.

Citymapper Pass, by when

One of the greatest achievements of Citymapper is its Citymapper Pass. A kind of valid card to use in different means of transport, including the public. At the moment only operating in London, the million dollar question is when they will export it to other regions.

Spain, for now, is in their plans although there are no predictions of arrival. “The expansion of the Citymapper Pass in other cities is something that we are studying, but at the moment there are no forecasts of the arrival in Spain, and it is something that we study case by case. what have shown interest in our product, which could lead to greater collaboration or integration, “they explain.

It is precisely the integration with the public services of the cities – complex in large cities – the biggest problem for its application. Only in Madrid, the transport consortium itself has a great rivalry internal that affects the transportation card and what has already been defined as a service disaster.

