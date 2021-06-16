City thinks of a Bernardo-Joao Félix exchange

06/16/2021 at 12:15 PM CEST

If Manchester City is clear about something, it is that they must reinforce their offensive field. At least, in that direction appear the rumors regarding possible incorporations. After the departure of ‘Kun’ Agüero, Pep Guardiola knows that he needs a reference in the attack. The name that he likes the most, without a doubt, is that of Harry Kane.

The Englishman has already expressed his desire to leave Tottenham and Manchester would receive him with open arms. But it will not be easy to get him out of the clutches of Daniel Levy, always a tough negotiator. Kane will have to leave for a real millionaire in London, so the City prepares a ‘plan B’ in case the signing of the Englishman is not finally possible.

That ‘plan B’ would be Joao Félix, another that costs a million. City was already interested in signing the Portuguese when he was still at Benfica and now he would return to the charge, according to ‘Eurosport’. The media indicates that, given the need that Guardiola’s team has to sign, they would try a barter to lower the price of the operation and thus be able to undertake some other incorporation.

Always according to the information, that player that they would put in the operation to sign Joao Félix would be Bernardo Silva, who also sounds like future for Barça. The Portuguese midfielder likes Atlético de Madrid, but hardly enough to let Joao Félix out. We will see how everything ends.