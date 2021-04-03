City take revenge on Leicester

04/03/2021 at 8:46 PM CEST

The Manchester City He returned unstoppable from the national team break. Neither Pep’s rotations, nor visit the last rival who beat them at the Etihad, the Leicester City, He could with the ‘citizens’, again a range of resources. The superiority was evident, but the differences were not marked until the second half. Opened the can the laneer Mendy, as surprising as it is successful with a big cut, and disarmed all local hopes a delightful pass from De Bruyne, which materialized Gabriel Jesus.

Schmeichel; Fofana, Evans, Amartey; Albrighton (Pereira, M.71), Ndidi (Mendy, M.83), Tielemans, Castagne; Ayoze, Ihenacho (Maddison, M.71), Vardy.

Manchester City

Ederson; Walker, Rúben Dias, Laporte, Mendy; Rodri, Fernandinho, De Bruyne (Foden, M.88); Mahrez (Ferran Torres, M.79), Agüero (Sterling, M.62), Gabriel Jesus.

Goals

0-1 M.59 Mendy; 0-2 M.74 Gabriel Jesus.

Referee

Anthony Taylor. TA: Ndidi (M.32), Amartey (M.87) / Ederson (M.72), Fernandinho (M.82), Rodri (M.90).

Stadium

King Power Stadium. No spectators.

The ‘sky blue’ are missing, if United does not click, four victories to be champions. If they maintain the authority shown in Leicester, it won’t take long for them to do so. Rodgers came to the duel with the victory of the first round very present: with 7 shots he scored 5 goals, and he was not afraid to give up the ball again. This time the City, more mature, gave no room for maneuver.

The best chances were Mancunian at the start: a goal from Fernandinho, disallowed for positional offside of Agüero, a De Bruyne’s crossbar foul and an auction of Mahrez that crashed into Schmeichel. Leicester did not shoot in all the first half and its star, Vardy, touched the ball six times. In one of them, however, he scored a goal. To his misfortune, he was obviously offside that invalidated the action.

The goals finally arrived

The worst thing for City at halftime was the result. Despite dating Agüero and Gabriel Jesus pointed, surprises in the eleven, the goal was resisting. Football things, it was found by those who least expected it: Benjamin Mendy. The Frenchman benefited from not going with the national team, he found a gap in the eleven and took advantage of it by seeing the door. At his feet fell a past center in the area, cut with his left foot and crossed the net with his right hand, his leg less good, but without a doubt effective. His second goal in his last five starts.

The effusiveness with which he celebrated the goal showed the importance of the goal for a City that was unleashed. It took little De Bruyne in drawing the sentence with a movie pass, which knocked down three players to leave Gabriel Jesus only in front of the goalkeeper. Combined with Sterling before receiving the ball again and sentencing to an empty goal. While the Premier continues to dye sky blue, Pep’s City is now looking towards Europe.