City sign Kayky, the ‘Neymar lefty’

City have moved fast to tie up one of Brazil’s biggest pearls. Kayky has been called the best young footballer in the country and even the best U-17 on the planet And, faced with the fierce competition that exists to sign young promises, the ‘Sky blues’, who had been following him for a long time, have rushed to convince him and close him down. Born in 2003, he is still a minor, the intention is for him to continue venting and gaining experience in the Fluminense first team, to join Pep Guardiola’s group in January 2020.

Right now he begins to play his first minutes with the first team of the Flu, but in his presentation actions, he has already been in charge of showing that his catalogs are not misguided. Overflow and self-confidence so characteristic of Brazilian footballers, along with that innate grace to face the rival and define with elegance.

The compliments do not stop coming to the Kayky who, on his shoulders, he will have to endure the pressure of being nicknamed the “left-handed Neymar”. The truth is that from what has been seen to date, especially the goal he scored last Sunday, he is very reminiscent of that brilliant Ney who, with a child’s face, would dribble and ‘kill’ you in a second. After leaving behind four rivals with a dexterity unbecoming of a footballer of his age, he gently defined away from the goalkeeper’s reach.

It was his second goal in the last two days, having played a total of 247 minutes in 6 matches with the first team. In both games in which he has scored, he has started. He also provided assistance the second time he was given.

As we advanced in February, the City football group already had the footballer approved for about 10 million euros. Now, we can know something else. A series of variables and 20% of a future sale for Fluminense will be added to the figure initially set.

In December, Kayky led his team in the victory of the Brazilian Under-17 Championship where he scored 12 goals in 15 games, proving once again, his exquisite sense of smell in the face of the goal. His generation, that of 2003, is called the one of dreams. We will see if it ends up being this way, but what is clear is that it is paying off.

Metinho and the example of Gabriel Jesus

In the operation of the extreme young man, the City group has also been made with another teammate, Metinho. In his case, he will first be tested at Troyes, currently the leaders of Ligue 2. If his classification is confirmed, we may see another of the greatest Brazilian talents earning a place in the elite of European football.

City are trying to repeat the operation that gave them so much success when, at the age of 19, they signed a very young Gabriel Jesus who, after five seasons in the elite and only just turned 24, is showing that he is a footballer who can make a mark in European football