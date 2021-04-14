City seeks to forget their traumas in Dortmund

04/14/2021 at 9:16 AM CEST

The Manchester City has another chance to bury ghosts from the past. Since the arrival of Guardiola, the ‘sky blue’ have not passed the quarterfinals of the Champions, accumulating traumatic eliminations against Tottenham or Lyon the last two years. But as Pep said in the previous one, football always gives you another chance, and yours passes this Wednesday through Dortmund.

The Mancunians find themselves in an unprecedented pretext in the last years: they arrive at the end of the quarter with an advantage on the aggregate scoreboard, a 2-1 in the first leg, something that had never happened in the club’s history. However, Pep does not want me to condition them at all: “We are going to Dortmund with nothing to defend, and with everything to win & rdquor;.

The celestial ones have won the favorite poster, not only by project but by performance on the field, where it seems a matter of weeks before they regain the throne of the Premier League. Borussia Dortmund is also not going through their best moment, fifth in the Bundesliga, but perhaps so low that they were certain expectations they ended up surprising many at the Etihad Stadium. Not only did they put up resistance, but they proved capable of damaging the City in certain phases.

Sancho and Agüero, injured

The Germans will not be able to count on Jadon sancho. The English player, a former City veteran, has not recovered in time and his coach Terzic confirmed that he is definitively absent. Who are doubt are Matts Hummels and Marco Reus, who were touched from the last league game. However, they trained with the team yesterday and are expected to rush to get there.

On the part of City, the most outstanding loss for Pep will be that of Kun Aguero, with a muscle injury. Laporte has recovered in time and has traveled with the team in one of the decisive moments of the season. The moment when City can not only leave behind a kind of trauma, but confirm their license to dream of everything.

Probable lineupsBorussia Dortmund: Hitz; Morey, Hummels, Akanji, Guerreiro; Dahoud, Can, Bellingham; Reyna, Haaland, Reus.

Manchester City: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Rúben Dias, Cancelo; Gündogan, Rodri, De Bruyne; Mahrez, Gabriel Jesus, Foden.