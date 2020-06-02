Unfortunately during these days images are being produced of people skipping precautions and security measures in public spaces. It is not only happening in Spain but also in the United Kingdom there are crowds of people who do not keep the safety distance between them. This is the case of young Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden, who has been ‘hunted’ in his last weekend break.

No safety distance and risk of injury

The mess is mounted in the Premier League and is that since the competition they have been ordered to maintain a distance of two meters between them to avoid any type of risk of contagion, with the exception of training. However, it seems that Foden has ignored this message and can be seen playing on the beach haggling and pressuring his ‘rivals’, in something that has little or nothing to do with training. The reason for the confusion that could excuse you is that meetings of up to six people are allowed, but also with due precautions.

The images are being highly commented in the last hours since the young British pearl could have motivated the anger of Manchester City leaders, such as Pep Guardiola, by not only skipping security measures but also exposing themselves to a possible injury while playing on the beach. Notably Foden is one of the players with whom the former coach has decided to count more often, increasing to 32 the matches played by the English this season.

Phil Foden (shirtless and light pants) playing soccer on the beach without keeping safe distance

New ‘wake-up call’ in the City locker room

Several British media have echoed the news, pointing out that it will be a simple warning and will not penalize the player, reminding him of the responsibilities he has to fulfill as a member of the Manchester City first team. It is not the first time that in this situation the leaders of the ‘citizen’ club are seen in this situation. A few weeks ago it was the side Kyle Walker who skipped the confinement to organize a sex party with a friend and two girls.

Manchester City is already preparing for the return of the Premier League, a competition in which it has not had much fortune this season, and it will do so by facing Arsenal in a match for which just two weeks remain. If this resumption of Guardiola’s players will be of any use, it is to try to complete their pass to the last 16 of the Champions League against Real Madrid, once the maximum continental competition resumes.