City of Miami closes several streets in a neighborhood – Telemundo Miami (51)

Neighbors are divided as is Miami Dade County and the City of Miami.

Joe Carollo, Miam Commissioner, says:

“If these 32 places that so far we have found nothing else in Coral Gables permanently with walls if they followed the process that she says.”

The city of Miami closed several streets in the Silver Bluff sector that is adjacent to Coral Way and US1, at the request of a large number of residents.

Maria “Beba” Sardinas, rResident of Silver Bluff, says: “We have been asking for help for years because the traffic got very bad”.

While Shirley Nashiro, also a resident, says: “when they want certain roads, cars enter through here at 50 miles per hour.”

Some residents who oppose the closures approached the district commissioner’s press conference this afternoon.

Among those who oppose are apartment owners just off one of the closed streets

These are 3 closed streets on Coral Way between 14-16 and one on 17th avenue.

Yesterday the county requested an emergency hearing alleging that the concentration barriers that the city had installed posed a danger to drivers. The judge ordered the city to change the barriers immediately.

The commissioner says that in the end it is a security issue.

“Cars, trucks are entering a residential neighborhood … it is one car after another a speeding truck and residents have the right to seek help and be protected.”