City of Lucena against Xerez Deportivo

04/13/2021 at 8:01 PM CEST

The Lucena City receives this Wednesday at 20:00 the visit of the Xerez Deportivo in the Lucena City Stadium during their second game in the Second Phase of the Third Division.

Regarding the visiting squad, the Xerez Deportivo managed to defeat the Salerm Puente Genil 2-1 during their last match in the competition, with goals from Jacob Y Antonio Sanchez, so it intends to take advantage of the winning inertia in the stadium of Lucena City.

The two rivals have already met on other occasions in the Lucena City Stadium, resulting in a defeat in favor of the Lucena City. The last time they faced the Lucena City and the Xerez Deportivo in the competition was in December 2019 and the match ended with a result of 1-0 in favor of the Xerez Deportivo.

In addition, the two teams are tied at 40 points in the classification of the Second Phase of the Third Division, so the match may be a good opportunity to break the tables. The Lucena City is in third position while, for its part, the Xerez Deportivo he is second awaiting the next game.