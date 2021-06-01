City of Cambridge to test autonomous vehicles

06/01/2021 at 10:16 AM CEST

Autonomous electric vehicles that can carry up to 10 people will be tested in Cambridge. Known as Auto-Shuttles, the vehicles will operate on a route between Madingley Park and Promenade, the West Cambridge campus and the Institute of Astronomy. A test of three of the wheeled vehicles will begin next month, who will travel together with other means of transport.

The Greater Cambridge Partnership (GCP) said the vehicles had the potential to “transform travel” in the city. Details on the costs for passengers have not yet been announced.. The GCP is organizing the plan together with Smart Cambridge and the Coventry-based engineering company Aurrigo.

Vehicles can travel 32 km / h (20 mph) and have a range of 161 km (100 miles) between charges. Claire Ruskin, Cambridge Network Director and GCP Board Member, said: “These ferries can be used on demand all day and night, every day of the year, which is unaffordable with our current public transportation.