City in Brazil controls covid with 75% vaccinated with Sinovac

(Bloomberg) – A study in a small Brazilian city, in which its inhabitants were vaccinated with the vaccine manufactured by Sinovac Biotech Ltd., showed that it can control covid-19 outbreaks more effectively than expected in the clinical trials, which gives new impetus to the vaccine made in China, which is applied in dozens of developing countries.

While neighboring cities were hard hit by the pandemic, Serrana, a city of 45,000 where the São Paulo state government carried out the study, saw deaths drop by 95% in the five weeks after the attack. mass vaccination. Symptomatic cases decreased 80% and hospitalizations fell 86%.

About 75% of the city’s inhabitants were fully vaccinated; of the target adult population, 95% presented for both doses.

No serious side effects from the vaccine were reported, and there were no COVID-related deaths among the participants 14 days after the second dose. The area around Serrana, about 315 kilometers from São Paulo, was invaded by the P1 variant during the study, confirming the efficacy of the vaccine against the strain first found in Brazil, said Ricardo Palacios, research director of the Butantan Institute.

“Now we can say that it is possible to control the pandemic with vaccines,” Palacios said, adding that the numbers of covid-19 also decreased in the case of children. “This shows that it is not necessary to vaccinate children to open schools.”

Serrana’s study may offer clues to other developing countries about the amount of population that must be vaccinated to begin to overcome the pandemic that continues to ravage Latin America and other countries. It is also the latest in a series of real-world tests validating the controversial Chinese vaccine, which has just passed the 50% minimum efficacy threshold in clinical trials, the lowest among first-generation covid vaccines. Sinovac, a Beijing-based company, has also come under fire for revealing less trial and safety data than Western vaccine manufacturers.

How well the Sinovac vaccine works is a question of great importance to the developing world, which relies heavily on the Chinese vaccine after rich countries acquired extraordinarily effective mRNA vaccines from Western companies BioNTech SE, Pfizer Inc . and Moderna Inc.

The vaccine, called CoronaVac, is being used by several dozen countries ranging from Hong Kong to Peru, and more than 600 million doses have already been distributed. It also forms the backbone of the immunization effort in China, where more than 20 million doses of six different vaccines are administered every day.

The study was led by the Butantan Institute, which produces CoronaVac in Brazil. Almost two-thirds of the inhabitants of Serrana were vaccinated between February and April, and another third could not receive the injection because they were under 18 years old or were pregnant.

“This is the first study of its kind in the world,” said Dimas Covas, director of Butantan, at a news conference on Monday. “This is primary data on the effects of vaccination in a population that will help the authorities to develop public policies.”

The Chinese vaccine, made from the traditional method of injecting an inactive form of the virus to stimulate the immune response, came under intense international scrutiny and criticism earlier this year, after clinical trials in Brazil, Turkey and Indonesia put the efficacy of the vaccine between 50% and more than 90%. The company and its trial partners did not address the discrepancies, further fueling the doubts.

However, the data emerging from countries that have widely deployed the vaccine in recent months have been positive. Last month, a study based on nearly 130,000 health workers in Jakarta, the Indonesian capital, showed that the vaccine is 94% effective against symptomatic infection and reduces hospitalization and death by 96% and 98% respectively. , rates comparable to those of mRNA vaccines.

The effectiveness of the vaccine in stopping transmission, that is, whether it can also stop the spread of the infection and not just the disease, is still unknown.

Although infection rates improved after the first doses were administered, Covid-19 was not adequately controlled in Serrana until after a second dose was administered. A full study will be published soon.

This underscores the importance of people getting vaccinated a second time. Some 66 million vaccines have been administered in Brazil, covering 21.4% of the population with a single dose. About 10.5% of the country is considered fully inoculated, according to vaccine tracker Bloomberg.

Despite the vaccine’s wide use around the world, the World Health Organization (WHO) has yet to grant it the emergency use list, the body’s version of regulatory approval that has been given to Western vaccines. and a similar injection from the Chinese company Sinopharm.

The international health agency’s seal of approval would allow the injection to be distributed even more widely through the global mechanism Covax (Center for Global Access to Covid-19 Vaccines) which aims to ensure access to safe and effective vaccines, especially for the Poor countries. The WHO is seeking more data from the company on the vaccine manufacturing process and safety, Dow Jones reported last week, citing people familiar with the matter.

