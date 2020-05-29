The sectors of the economy that want to reopen in the city of São Paulo will have to guarantee job maintenance to women with children of school age. According to City Hall sources, these sectors will have to provide day care centers or an alternative that allows them to work while schools remain closed. On Thursday, Mayor Bruno Covas (PSDB) also said that the Municipality will require companies to have hygiene and employee testing protocols to reopen. The state plan allows the resumption of shopping malls and street stores from Monday in the city, but the City Hall has not yet set a date to reopen.

Despite the João Doria administration (PSDB) having announced the easing of the quarantine in the capital and in 14 macro-regions of the State, the decision on what reopens and when it belongs to the mayors, within the criteria of the new plan. From Monday, when Doria’s proposal comes into effect, the City Hall begins to receive proposals for protocols for reopening the sectors that fit the model.

Bruno Covas, mayor of São Paulo

Photo: Disclosure / Government of São Paulo / Estadão

The plans need endorsement by the Secretariat for Economic Development and Labor and Health Surveillance. Among the requirements are hygiene and testing measures, circulation control, inspection and protection for employees and customers.

Covas avoided giving deadlines and will report on the negotiation of the protocols on the 4th. If the cases rise after the resumption, Covas promises a new restriction.

In the gradual resumption plan, with five phases, the regions of the State are classified based on criteria such as increased infections, available ICU beds and social distance rates. The capital is in phase 2, which allows malls, stores, real estate and concessionaires to open, with restrictions. The metropolitan region remains blocked.

Asked why São Paulo is level 2, despite the high number of cases, Covas highlighted the creation of ICUs and the population’s adherence to isolation. He said the transmission rate in the city is expected to drop next week, without saying the source of the information. He also said he had ordered 2,000 more buses on the streets after the resumption and announced serological research with 115,000 tests in the 96 districts of the city to measure the population’s antibody index.

The City is studying measures to prevent the reopening leading to unemployment for women, who may be forced to return to work while schools remain closed. In the USA, unemployment among women has grown in the pandemic. There is still no forecast to reopen schools in São Paulo.

Covas did not detail how it will act in this regard. Estadão found that the City intends to take this requirement to negotiate with companies.

Tests

The state government will encourage companies to voluntarily test their employees. The protocol, scheduled to be presented in the coming days, provides for large-scale tests so that outbreaks of contamination can be identified quickly, according to Estadão / Broadcast found out. Business membership will be voluntary.

Among other initiatives, the government will inform which suppliers are certified to carry out the tests, and these laboratories will communicate about positive cases. Employees will be divided into four groups: recovered, infected or suspected in isolation until recovery, risk groups in home office / removal and without diagnoses. There is also a procedure line on what to do in each of these groups.

The government expects companies to take some items into consideration before testing, due to costs and difficulties in carrying out the tests. Among them, prioritize people who have contact with the public or cannot work at home, those who are in environments with greater physical proximity or develop activities in places without much ventilation.

Some incentives are also foreseen for companies to carry out voluntary testing on a large scale. As an example, a seal to participating companies or a “prize” for those that reach a certain number of tested employees and the creation of a program for large private groups to sponsor tests on smaller companies or suppliers without financial conditions. Some type of tax benefit is still being studied, but the scope for tax reduction is practically nonexistent at this time.

Sought, the government of São Paulo did not respond until the publication of this note.

.