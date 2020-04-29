RIO – Social isolation measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in the municipality of Rio de Janeiro will be extended until mid-May, Mayor Marcelo Crivella (Republicans) said on Tuesday. The decree that prohibits the operation of schools in the municipal network and part of the commerce has been in force since March 24 and would be valid until next Thursday, 30.

According to the mayor, isolation will only begin to be relaxed when the incidence of covid-19 cases begins to fall. For now, the case curve is growing.

“With the field hospital (in Riocentro, which will open with partial capacity next Friday) in full operation, I believe that our (contamination) curves will fall. When the curves fall, activities will return normally. But it will not be now, on the 30th. We are going to renew the term and continue with social isolation “, said Crivella during a public-private partnership signing event for the exchange of 450 thousand lamps in the municipality, in Cidade das Artes, in Barra da Tijuca ( West Zone).

Asked how long the isolation decree will be extended, Crivella did not set a date.

According to the Municipal Secretary of Health, Beatriz Busch, this Tuesday the occupancy of ICU beds reserved for patients with covid-19 in the municipal network ranged between 93% and 95%. The Riocentro Campaign Hospital, on the west side of Rio, will open with 100 beds, 20 of which will be in the ICU, according to Crivella.

