Isolation rules will now run until at least June 15th, but establishments that abide by regulations may reopen

The City of São Paulo published on Saturday, 30, in the Official Gazette of the City, the rules for the reopening of part of the commercial activities in the city during the quarantine period, which was renewed for another 15 days, as the Bruno Covas (PSDB) management comes. doing since March.

Although the rule is that non-essential commerce is prohibited from providing face-to-face service, this prohibition will now only be given “until the

procedure established in this decree “. Following the procedures, the service will be released. When it opens, the store will have to follow the same rules established by the State government. In the case of shopping malls, for example, the opening hours will be only four hours per day.

Among the rules that will have to be followed, is the presentation of a job proposal by the economic sectors that want to reopen. The proposal must contain distance and hygiene protocols, commitment to testing employees and customers, different operating hours and a support scheme for parents who cannot leave their children alone at that time, when the classrooms are still are closed.

The decree does not give a deadline for the City to respond to requests, which will be analyzed by another municipal secretary. Proposals may be sent starting on Monday.

