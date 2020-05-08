The mayor of the municipality of the metropolitan region of BH stated that she released the club to work, but will inspect if the security protocols will be respected

Another step towards the return of Atlético-MG’s training was taken. The Municipality of Vespasiano, in the Metropolitan Region of Belo Horizonte, authorized the Minas Gerais club to resume training in Cidade do Galo, Training Center of the Alvinegro, which is in the neighboring city of the capital of Minas Gerais, therefore having the release by the government place.

The City of the Rooster may receive athletes for training after the release of the City of Vespasiano, a neighboring city of BH- (PHOTO: DISCLOSURE)

Galo is studying the deadline when he will start work with his cast. For now, the idea is to have activities in the CT from the second half of May.

The mayor of Vespasiano, Ilce Rocha (PSDB-MG), confirmed that there was the Rooster’s request to return to training, with the agreement of the municipal executive, as there is a preventive safety protocol for the coronavirus.

-We submitted this request to our crisis committee and he gave us feedback today saying that the club can return to activities, as long as taking the necessary precautions- said the mayor in an interview with Rádio Itatiaia. Vespasiano did not register the case of Covid-19.

Ilce Rocha highlighted that the city of Vespasiano will maintain an inspection in the City of the Rooster, to guarantee that the security protocols will be respected.

-I will get in touch with Atlético’s medical team so that we can discuss these actions, so that I can return to training next week. We know that Atlético are a responsible club. There will be no lack of supervision on our part. If they fail to comply with our decrees, we will suspend the return of training – said the mayor.

Atlético and the Minas Gerais clubs have not worked since March 17th, including having collective vacations for players until the end of April. For the time being, Galo has not positioned himself on the mayor’s speech, nor “setting” a certain date to start activities with the group of players.

