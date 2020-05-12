Notice published this Tuesday is the first to make the request; It is estimated that up to 800 private beds are requested for SUS

The City of São Paulo published this Tuesday, 12th, a public call notice in which it requests 100 beds hospitalization in Intensive Care Units (ICUs) to private hospitals operating in the city. The estimate by Bruno Covas (PSDB) management is that about 800 beds are needed to prevent deaths due to lack of places in the city.

Movement inside the ICU of the Emílio Ribas hospital, in São Paulo, this Monday (27th), during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Photo: MARCELO CHELLO / CJPRESS / Estadão Content

According to a bulletin released on Monday, 11, there are 423 people admitted to the ICUs of municipal hospitals. In the network, there are still another 374 people who are hospitalized in beds that received mechanical ventilators to ensure that they continue breathing.

The announcement published on Tuesday has no deadline for receipt of proposals. Any hospital can qualify to receive patients and close the agreement with the City Hall. The hospital will receive a closed daily rate of R $ 2,100 for each patient it serves.

The amount is higher than what is paid to the city by the Unified Health System (SUS), which remunerates the ICU bed of patients with covid-19 at R $ 1,600 (the daily rate before the crisis was R $ 800). However, the value is less than the market values, according to the City Hall. The money will come from the municipal treasury, which reserved about R $ 11.7 million for this first contract.

The requirement is that the hospital takes care of the treatment of any comorbidity that the patient has to be treated, make all the necessary exams and provide complementary care, as a physio-therapist, nutritionist and speech therapist.

