The City of São Paulo wants to relaunch in the future the public concession notice for the Autódromo de Interlagos. To this end, it intends to make adjustments to the bidding in accordance with the guidelines of the Court of Accounts of the Municipality (TCM), which had pointed out the need for changes in the document originally published in February.

According to the City Hall, the TCM had recommended adjustments in the “intervention program and in the justification of the judgment criterion; improvements in the public notice and contractual draft; and, details of the performance indexes”. In view of this need for changes, the Municipality says that “it will analyze the TCM recommendations for later elaboration of a response with the objective that the bidding is resumed”.

The bidding process had been suspended on April 28. Before that, after other TCM recommendations, the notice had already been updated and republished in February.

The bidding for the race track also includes the Ayrton Senna kart track, located next to the São Paulo circuit. The intention of the municipal administration is to provide space for private initiative for a period of 35 years. The City Hall expects to raise almost R $ 1 billion from Interlagos with funds from the payment of the grant, investments, payment of taxes and exemption from the municipal budget.

Since 2017, the city has been thinking about a way to give space to the private sector and has debated various ways to achieve this goal. After the first alternative was privatization, last year the City Hall chose to change the format of the proposal and launch a concession to the private sector.

