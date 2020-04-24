The video shows consequences for a population that did not respect the distance and saw a collapse of the health and funeral systems. ‘The worst is yet to come’, says Bruno Covas

A new advertising campaign by the São Paulo City Hall was launched this Thursday, 23, and features scenes from the city of Guayaquil, Ecuador, to reinforce the importance of social isolation against the new coronavirus. The video shows consequences for a population that did not respect the distance and saw a collapse of the health and funeral systems.

According to Mayor Bruno Covas, “the worst is yet to come”. “Social isolation is fundamental. Our priority is to defend the life of the population of the city of São Paulo. We will do everything possible so that we do not have here in São Paulo what we see around the world, with the issue of burials of the dead, victims of this pandemic, “he said, according to a statement released by the municipal administration.

The video also highlights that, in the face of high demand, the health system will not be able to serve the entire population. The city administration said that, since the beginning of April, the local hospital chain has already felt pressure for the spread of the disease in the city. Covas recalled that field hospitals were installed in São Paulo, in addition to reinforcement in hospitals in different regions. “Even so, we have 70% of the ICU beds occupied here,” said the mayor.

The City Hall reported that, according to the projection of the Butantan Institute, the extension of the quarantine may prevent 166 thousand deaths in the State, in addition to 630 thousand hospitalizations and 168 thousand ICU admissions.

