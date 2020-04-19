The city of São Paulo accelerated the opening of new graves in the cemetery of Vila Formosa, the largest in the city, located on the east side, with the use of backhoes to open the graves, while the city reported having 1,192 suspected deaths that may have been caused by Covid-19, a respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus.

Covas are opened at Vila Formosa cemetery in São Paulo 4/2/2020 REUTERS / Amanda Perobelli

Images released on Saturday by the Union of Municipal Servants of São Paulo (Sindsep), which represents the workers of the Municipal Funerary Service, showed backhoes digging pits in series in the cemetery. According to the union, the contractor said that 300 new graves would be opened.

Sindsep also said it had information that the service was also being carried out in other cemeteries administered by the city.

Sought, the municipal administration, commanded by Bruno Covas (PSDB), said, without giving details that “the action in the cemetery of Vila Formosa is part of the Contingency Plan of the Funeral Service, which will be detailed in the coming days”.

On Thursday, in an interview at the Palácio dos Bandeirantes alongside the governor of the State of São Paulo, João Doria (PSDB), Covas announced the creation of a funeral bureau to, according to him, “streamline processes”.

“We are going to do everything possible to not have in São Paulo the pitiful scenes we saw around the world. From Ecuador to New York, the issue of burial of the dead victims of this pandemic has been a challenge. We want to be prepared and organized to minimize the families’ pain and guarantee, within the limitations that the moment imposes, that people can have a dignified and organized burial “, said the mayor at the time.

The burial protocol for confirmed and suspected victims of Covid-19 provides for a closed coffin and does not allow for a funeral. Burial agents must wear waterproof coveralls to protect themselves from possible contamination.

Sindsep has been asking the city to present a panel of burials with data on types of burials and whether they are suspected or confirmed by Covid-19, in addition to asking that the supply of personal protective equipment and training for their use be guaranteed .

According to data released on Saturday by the Municipal Health Secretariat for Friday, the city has 743 confirmed deaths by Covid-19 and 1,192 cases of people who died with a suspicion of having the disease, which could lead to a total of 1,935 deaths , according to the secretariat bulletin.

On Saturday, the municipality had 10,127 confirmed cases of the disease and 39,302 suspected cases, according to figures from the Municipal Health Department.

On Friday, São Paulo State Secretary of Health, José Henrique Germann, said the stock of Covid-19 detection tests awaiting results in the state is 9,500, against 17,000 the previous week. He said he expected the waiting list to be cleared next week or the next.

