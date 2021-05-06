City Council seeks to ‘corner’ Times Square dolls after COVID-19 pandemic

In 2016, and after a long list of complaints and claims of acts of harassment and even demands for high amounts of money from some of the the dolls that make a living through Times Square, in the heart of Manhattan, the City Council created a package of laws, which sought to regularize their work and which ordered them to be only in designated areas.

And even though disguised workers that daily work in Times Square, mostly immigrants, assure that complaints of harassment decreased and that the majority are respecting tourists, the Municipal Council is promoting a bill that would impose more restrictions on their work and that I would corner them.

Under the premise of preparing the whole ground so that the future boom in tourism, which was heavily hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, Do not suffer from acts of harassment by the dolls, Councilor Keith Powers is defending the bill tooth and nail ‘Theater District Safety Zone’, It poses a threat to dozens of workers in the populous Manhattan area.

This is how Antonio Vélez sees it, dressed as Batman, who has been earning a living for 14 years thanks to the tips left by those who take pictures with him. The Ecuadorian was surprised by the move of the City Council, just when his pocket and that of many colleagues who move in Times Square continues to suffer the pain that COVID-19 brought especially among undocumented families.

“This is the worst thing they could do to us. To want to get us out of here at this precise moment would be to kill us as the president is doing in Colombia. It is not fair that when we are just beginning to get up they want to take us out of an area that we have been part of for years, “commented Batman.

The worker acknowledged that he has not strictly followed the rule of staying in the designated areas only, because he does not want to generate crowds there and invited the authorities to resume, with direct communication with them, the location in the designated areas, but not take them out. “If they want us to be put back in those areas, as happened before the pandemic, those who did not comply with things were fined. That is better instead of leaving us in the air ”.

Laura vanegas, who disguises himself as Cookie Monster, also made the same request and also requested that before deciding measures that “play with the bread of poor and undocumented people”, the Municipal Council He should schedule a meeting with the Dolls, in order to reach mutual decisions.

“Most of the dolls that we work here are undocumented. We did not receive any help in the pandemic and if now they take us out, what are we going to work on? Yes, even in a factory they ask for papers. They are treating us as if we are worthless, ”said the Ecuadorian, warning that after the 2016 laws, the majority of workers there follow the laws.

“We are honest people that they make a good living and when we take photos with people we hope to receive their tips, but we do not force them to give us something fixed, “said the woman, adding that the situation is so difficult for them, that there are days when they go home with only $ 60.

Jaime, who personifies El PinguinoHe was astonished when he heard about the bill, and not only said that since they were directly affected, no one has informed them of the City Council’s intentions, but he also expressed anguish that they could go on to swell the lists of the unemployed.

“I think they should report on their plans and listen to us and tell us what they are going to do with us, because if they take us out like that, we will be left with nothing,” said the worker.

Another worker, dressed as Elmo, made a call to the City Council to put a stop to its project of law and said that what should be done is to fine those who abuse and harass tourists, but not to punish everyone, as if they were disposable.

“We are also people, we have families to feed and we can be that kind face for many who are going to start coming to New York again. That is why I ask the City that we join in the same team and work together to enforce the rules but respecting our right to work and our right to remain part of the Times Square landscape, “added the doll.

The bill, which had a hearing this Wednesday within the Municipal Council, and which is also supported by the president of that body, Corey Johnson, who aspires to be Municipal Comptroller, defends his progress by stating that he seeks to close the gaps left by the laws of 2016.

With the support of New York business leaders, the initiative would prevent costumed workers from moving into Manhattan’s Theater District, which lines Times Square.

Councilman Keith Powers, Democrat for Manhattan, insists that the current law has loopholes that must be closed as part of the revival of tourism in the city and with his bill a pedestrian safety zone would be created, where the Department of Transportation must establish pedestrian flow zones and adjust existing zones.

The Council’s Infrastructure Division Committee explained that the law will ensure that pedestrians have room to move safely along sidewalks.

“Persons involved in certain designated activities, including, but not limited to, commercial activities, entertainment, performances, or the taking of photographs, would be determined to participate in such activities for as long as such persons interact with the public,” they added. “DOT can establish rules to address public safety concerns in the Theater District security zone. In addition, the bill would create an inter-institutional working group that would guarantee communication and coordination on matters related to the activities designated in the security zone of the Theater District ”.

This interagency working group would meet quarterly, develop and distribute educational materials on designated activities, and hold biannual meetings open to individuals participating in designated activities.

Councilor Ydanis Rodríguez, chairman of the City Council Transportation Committee, responded to the concerns that the project has generated among the figures of Times Square who fear being eliminated from the map, depending on the decisions that are adopted after the law, and after asking that they be included in the conversations, he assured that he will only support changes, when it is guaranteed that none of the workers in the square will be unemployed.

“Most of them are hardworking people. Any changes made should be in consultation with them and creating opportunities for give them the options of relocating them to stable, well-paying jobsSaid the Manhattan politician.

The City Council Speaker Corey Johnson, did not address the concerns of the dolls about their future, and a spokesman for his office limited himself to saying that lawmakers had a hearing on the bill on Wednesday, and “now the testimony and comments provided at the hearing are being reviewed ”.