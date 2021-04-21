City come back and secure the Premier

04/21/2021 at 11:29 PM CEST

After 48 hours of debauchery in England, the Manchester City keep putting your affairs where they belong. Those of Guardiola responded to two losses in a row in domestic competitions beating Aston Villa. A triumph of character to remember that the Premier is on track. The ‘citizens’ had to recover to a goal in minute one, already the expulsion of Stones before the break. But with Phil Foden in a state of grace everything is easier.

AVI

MCI

Aston Villa

Emi Martínez; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Targett; Nakamba (Barkley, M.63), Douglas Luiz, McGinn; Ramsey (Davis, M.45), Watkins, Traoré (El Ghazi, M.75).

Manchester City

Ederson; Walker, Stones, Rúben Dias, Zinchenko; Gündogan, Rodri, Bernardo Silva; Mahrez, Gabriel Jesus (Laporte, M.45), Foden.

Goals

1-0 M.1 McGinn; 1-1 M.22 Foden; 1-2 M.40 Rodri.

Referee

Peter Bankes. TA: Cash (M.54, M.57) / Gündogan (M.44). TR: Cash (M.57) / Stones (M.44).

Stadium

Villa Park. No spectators.

The English pearl shone again, leading the attack of a City that came out with its first swords. Pep did not reserve anything, aware that he had to send a convincing message in the Premier. Bernardo silva occupied the hole of the injured De Bruyne, but the first one that was talked about was Stones. The English central erred in clearing a long ball at 20 seconds that was a gift for Villa. Watkins picked it up to go on the counter and gift a death pass to McGinn, who scored the fastest goal conceded by City in the Premier.

With the early advantage, Villa closed in and Guardiola needed his finest surgeons to find cracks in his wall. Over there they got together Foden, Gündogan, Mahrez or Bernardo Silva. Floating and patient, they were the equation by which the comeback of City came. Before half an hour Bernardo reached the baseline to center Foden, which entered the network from the heart of the area. The young Englishman was revolutionized and was an absolute nuisance to Cash, unable to stop him. He forgave two more arrivals after combining with Gündogan, but his mistake made up for it Rodri. The Spanish midfielder completed the comeback combing the net over a Bernardo center, with Emi Martínez midway through.

Guardiola’s men did the most difficult, coming back before the break, but another script twist awaited them. On the brink of intermission, another bad exit from Stones to cut a counter ended the English running over local Ramsey. The VAR reviewed it and saw a template from the center to the knee of the ‘villain’. Final result: direct red, and Stones who will also miss the final of the Carabao Cup at the weekend.

Dean Smith tried to react after the break by bringing in Davis, another tank striker, to force the City defense. The plan lasted ten minutes, which took side Cash in seeing two yellow cards That left Birmingham with ten. From here, Manchester City protected themselves with the ball and left their rival with no option. Mahrez and Gündogan had enough arrivals to sentence, although it was not necessary. Guardiola’s men are two victories away from regaining the Premier’s throne.