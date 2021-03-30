City announces Agüero’s departure

03/29/2021

On at 21:44 CEST

Goodbye to Agüero. 10 years and 257 goals later, the Argentine forward says goodbye to Manchester City. This was announced by the club in a statement, in which it thanks cith all honors to a player who has made history in the ‘citizen’ box in recent years.

City reported that the club had no intention of renewing the Argentine player, whose contract expires in June this year, and that, therefore, he would be a free player from July. “Sergio’s contribution to Manchester City over the last 10 years cannot be overstated. His legend will be indelibly etched in the memory of all who love the Club and perhaps even those who simply love football,” assured the president, Al Mubarak.

Manchester City are now considering preparations to fire a true club legend. The Argentine will even have a statue next to those already being built for his former teammates David Silva and Vincent Kompany.

“I am left with the enormous satisfaction and pride of having spent ten seasons at Manchester City, something unusual in these times for a professional player,” Agüero said in an official statement.

Sergio Agüero will become a free agent and could thus sign for any club with the freedom letter under his arm. Let us remember that the Argentine has sounded in recent weeks to reinforce FC Barcelona, ​​which greatly values ​​his relationship with Leo Messi and the low cost of the operation in terms of transfer.