City and Guardiola seek their climax in Porto

05/29/2021

Act. At 10:16 CEST

Roger Payró

“Being in the final gives meaning to what we have done in the last five years & rdquor;Pep Guardiola admitted after eliminating PSG in the semifinals. It is not that he believes that he should prove anything to anyone – you just have to take a look at his more than extensive record with barely half a century of life – but Yes, he has been dreaming of lifting the Champions League again for a long time.. He did it twice in Barcelona and since his arrival in Manchester the ‘orejona’ is the icing that remains to be put on the cake. Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea will try to prevent Santpedor from completely completing a project in which, whatever happens, he will not abandon. The last precedents fell in favor of the Londoners, two serious warnings for a City that expects the charm to go on the third time.

“I know exactly how we want to playWho are we going to play with and I’m not going to bother them much & rdquor ;, Guardiola pointed out at the press conference prior to the grand final in Do Dragao, where there will be up to 16,500 fans. Pep will have learned something from the aforementioned KOs, one in the FA Cup semi-finals (1-0) – the only title that has escaped him this year – and another in the Premier (1-2). Defense of four in the first and three in the second, both without obtaining the expected result although it is true that the details did not smile.

The finals are especially good for the Catalan, especially in the Champions League. For now, full, graduating ‘cum laude’ ten years ago at Wembley with the best Barça in history. Tuchel, still with the memory of the loss in Lisbon in the past against Bayern, dreams of making his debut.

Duel of defenses

With its nuances, the parallels between City and Chelsea this year are evident; defenses also win games. Singularly striking has been the step forward taken by the Mancunian cadre, accustomed to offensive frenzy but whose Achilles heel resided in the rear. At least until Rúben Dias arrived. The Portuguese center-back has been the mast of a rear whose face has changed and that has only conceded four goals in the entire competition. This new solvency together with the well-known combinatorial game and the pressure without the ball of Pep’s teams has built the most reliable city in history.

Chelsea has not been short of solidity since Tuchel arrived. 18 clean sheets in the 29 games he has led, and that despite the last slump in which he has conceded the last five games. Its three centrals and two lanes are untouchable. The only ‘but’ is that in attack it lacks efficiency – the semifinal tie against Real Madrid is an illustrative example.

No casualties

The great players cannot fail to the great appointments and, worth the truism, neither Guardiola nor Tuchel will be able to use absences as an excuse. Both have the respective entire squads at their disposal, an aspect that only makes this new English final more striking, the second in three years after Tottenham-Liverpool in 2019.

The one who had the most doubts was the German, with Mendy and Kanté headdresses. The two completed the last session with the group and they point to headlines in Porto. Among them will form the defensive line Azpilicueta, Thiago Silva and Rüdiger, with James and Chilwell on the flanks. Kovacic will presumably accompany the fireproof N’Golo in the wide zone while the attack will be in charge of Mount, Werner and Havertz.

Another style of gunpowder has Guardiola prepared, whom expected with the same eleven of the return against PSG. De Bruyne will act as a false nine, with devilish wingers in charge of Mahrez and Foden and with second-line arrival through Gündogan and Bernardo Silva. Fernandinho will guard his backs in the machinery area while Walker, Stones, Dias and Zinchenko will pass Ederson. All this on paper, reality, and more in one final, it can be very different with two masters of tactics.

Tuchel wishes to continue being Guadiola’s kryptonite this year, in what will be the most important match in his history. At stake, the second Champions ‘blue’, after the Di Matteo of infamous memory at the Camp Nou. Pep, with the ‘debt’ pending to give the first to City, seeks the climax of his union in Porto.

Probable lineups:

Manchester City: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Dias, Zinchenko; Fernandinho, Gundogan, Silva; Mahrez, De Bruyne and Foden.

Chelsea: Mendy; Azpilicueta, Silva, Rüdiger; James, Kovacic, Kanté, Chilwell; Mount, Werner; Havertz

Referee: Mateu Lahoz (Spain)

Hour: 21.00

Stadium: Do Dragao