Have you heard of citrus juice to quickly rejuvenate? In the world of home remedies There are several options for those looking to take care of their skin, but particularly in foods such as citrus, you will find the most important vitamins to keep your skin in the best possible state.

Growing old is normal and something that happens to all of us, it is inevitable, but what we can do is adjust to change in the best possible way, this is where all those beauty tips, far from expensive and painful treatments, those that are based on natural ingredients.

The key to beauty It will always be our health, eat well, hydrate, rest, and thus our skin will take longer to wear off, wrinkles, blemishes, expression lines will take time to appear and if after a certain age you increase the amount of nutrients that keep it in good condition. been, what better, is where this fruit and vegetable juice.

The citrus they are the key in this drink to rejuvenate quickly. On the one hand, orange is rich in antioxidants, which slows down the aging of the skin, its natural oils hydrate it, prevent acne, help to produce collagen and elastin, and it also helps regenerate the skin and functions as a natural exfoliant.

For its part, lemon provides shine, fights blemishes, fights acne and much more. If we add the nutritional contribution of celery, apple and carrot, then we have a delicious and ideal cocktail for the skin care, preventing and fighting the aging.

So how do you prepare citrus juice to rejuvenate quickly?

This recipe is very easy to prepare, the ingredients we usually have at home and it is just giving us the time to prepare it to see how our skin is transformed. Take note:

Ingredients

½ chopped celery stick

½ green apple in pieces

½ carrot, peeled

One lemon’s juice

1 cup of natural orange juice

Preparation

All you have to do is mix all the ingredients with the lemon and orange juice in your blender. Once the ingredients are well integrated, serve and drink, these quantities are portions for one person, you can double them if you are going to share.

East citrus juice to quickly rejuvenate You can take it two or three times a week in the morning and on an empty stomach, so that all the nutrients do their thing healing and protecting your skin, in addition to the other benefits that each of them has in your body.

