Citron C3 Aircross: small tweaks to stay young

Four years after its premiere, the Citron C3 Aircross is subtly updated with minor changes. Since its launch in 2017, this tall, rugged-looking variant of the C3 has been characterized primarily by its habitability and the possibilities of transformation of the cabin according to the needs of the moment. The credit is to achieve this in a car that measures only 4.16 meters in length, which makes its versatility one of the great purchase arguments.

Now, that personality that distinguishes the model of the French brand, is slightly accentuated with a update that we will hardly notice if we do not look closely. On the outside, the front is the part where it really differs somewhat from its predecessor, with shapes that are no longer so rounded and adopt a sharper profile, in line with the latest releases from the manufacturer.

Inside, the most outstanding novelty is found in the Advanced Comfort seats, some seats that are already used in the C4 Cctus and C5 Aircross and that, despite their not very ergonomic appearance, it must be recognized that they are really comfortable. The central display information and entertainment system increases in size from seven to nine inchesalthough its graphics still look dated and unappealing. Some extra spaces to leave small objects in the center console complete the changes of the cabin.

Also increase customization possibilities, in a vehicle that has five trim levels and 70 combinations for the buyer to configure it to their liking. In a segment that is one of those that has maintained the most marked growth in recent times and no less than 28 models compete, Citron plays that differentiating aesthetic trick for which the brand always bets.

Another point where it maintains its own style is in the height of the body, since fashion tends for these SUVs to get lower and lower, while the French firm remains faithful to a format that allows you to get off the asphalt without fear of damaging the underside.

Gasoline and diesel

The supply of engines is maintained, with two variants of gasoline and two other diesel. The former use a 1.2-liter three-cylinder block, from which two power levels are obtained: 110 and 130 horses. The mechanics BlueTech diesel are four cylinders and 1.5 liters, with respective powers of 110 and 120 horses. The simplest of each type of fuel are combined with six-speed manual gearboxes, while the more evolved ones resort to a transmission six-speed automatic.

These thruster assemblies, without being shiny or exquisitely smooth in operation, comply correctly for what is required of a vehicle of these characteristics and maintain adjusted consumption.

Although the trend of most manufacturers is to electrification of their ranges or, at least, to offer mild hybridization systems in some versions, Citron believes that what the buyer of these vehicles really values ​​is the economy and versatility, without showing excessive concern for these other issues as long as the infrastructures do not invite them to do so.

The Citron C3 Aircross It is manufactured at the Spanish plant in Figueruelas (Zaragoza), which after the integration of Opel in the group welcomed this model in its facilities. Here It is produced exclusively and exported to 55 countries, including Japan, which has higher quality standards and requires additional controls for units shipped to that market..

The new model is already for sale in Spain from 19,880 euros, a price that with the current launch campaign stays at 16,290 euros.

