Citron breaks the deck with the C5 X, its new ‘flagship’

FLIX CHERRY

Madrid

Updated Monday, April 12, 2021 – 13:21

The brand carries innovation in its genes, as demonstrated by the design of this 4.80-meter-long model and features of an SUV, saloon and station wagon. The top will be a plug-in hybrid with 225 hp and more than 50 km of autonomy. In the future there will be 100% electric.

After years of defoliation, Citron returns to the large saloon segment (D) with the new C5 X, which will be the brand’s flagship since the end of this year. It takes over from such iconic models as the legendary CX and later XM and C6, the latter on sale until the beginning of the last decade. Although somewhat less than them, the C5 X seems groundbreaking for what is styled in a fairly traditional segment. You can see more photos of the car here.

Based on the platform EMP2 already known from many other models of the extinct PSA, but with the elongated wheelbase used for the Chinese versionsDefining it conceptually is almost a marketing task. According to Pierre Leclercq, design director, it will come to be a mix between a saloon, a estate and an SUV inspired by the CXperience concept car from 2016. Looking for a resemblance, it vaguely resembles a Porsche Panamera Cross Turismo with the body raised.

CXperience prototype presented at the 2016 Paris Motor Show

In fact, the name X responds to that totum revolutum of concepts and the versatility that is supposed to a body that places the driver seven centimeters taller than in a conventional saloon. For example, a Peugeot 508, for not leaving the orbit of Stellantis.

The car measures 4.80 meters long, 1.86 wide and 1.48 high, with 2.78 meters of distance between both axes. They are proportions that place you in the middle. For example, it will be between a BMW 3 Series and a 5 Series, although Vincent Cobe, Citron’s world director, makes it clear that they are not an alternative to the ‘premium’ models but that they play a different league, “that of audacity. and comfort “for example …

It is fair to admit it, because no generalist has ever managed to sink their teeth into the Germans, or throwing the rest out as Citron herself did with the C6. Although the platform would allow it, seven-seat versions are not planned.

The tailgate, one of the house

More than the front, with the light signature in V already known from the current C4, theThe personality of the C5 X lies in its large wheels (19-inch minimum) that separate it a lot from the ground; and in the fallen design of the rear, with a generous overhang and a spoiler placed on the roof.

It has a gate, a formula widely used in the house and that gives it a lot of practicality when loading the trunk. This is almost a square box, easily accessible (the loading mouth is very low) and with 545 liters, which becomes 1,640 folding down the rear seats. It wears a solidarity luggage cover and has an electric gestural drive, passing the foot underneath if we go with our hands loaded.

And it is that providing the best life on board has been one of the keys to the project. Thus, it promises a large space also for the rear seats and solutions such as the laminated glass that makes the interior quieter. Or the customizable high-definition 12-inch multifunction display, that is managed like a tablet based on widgets. It has an assistant with natural voice recognition, it is remotely updateable through the cloud and allows you to replicate the content of the mobile without the need for a cable connection.

The digital environment is completed by the instrumentation, supported on a screen even if it is the ridiculous size already seen in other Citrons. The explanation: the driver will have within easy reach of the fundamental information in a system Head Up Display extended on the windshield, which It is a first step towards the introduction of augmented reality.

Gasoline and hybrid engines only

More details? Of course, the two great protagonists of the Citron Advance Comfort program cannot be absent. On the one hand, the large front armchairs; on the other, the suspension based on progressive hydraulic shock absorbers. Without reaching the level of sophistication of the acclaimed hydropneumatic suspension of decades ago, it now introduces a electronically managed version that allows you to select three working modes. It is a step forward in the flying carpet feel you want to give the car as it promises a silkier response at low speeds and greater cornering efficiency. The suspension on a current C5 Aircross, for example, can be too soft for many drivers.

Nevertheless, that option will be offered only for the plug-in hybrid version that crown the range at the start. It is the same formula used in the Peugeot 3008 or in the DS 7 Crossback, with a gasoline-electric powertrain with a power of 225 hp, front-wheel drive (not ruled out, because technically it is possible and some of those models offer it, a 4×4 variant) and an autonomy in electric mode of about 50 km, so it has a ZERO label from the DGT. With this clean drive, the speed is limited to 135 km / h.

Level 2 semi-autonomous driving

The rest of the range will be made up of gasoline mechanics, from 130 to 225 horses judging by the offer available in other models of the former PSA, with six-speed manual or eight-speed automatic gearboxes. Instead, diesel engines are not contemplated since the bulk of car purchases of this type continue to be in the fleets and the cost of use (the famous TCO) is less beneficial in the diesel versions than in the PHEVs. In addition, the residual value of the diesel variants has been reduced substantially. Instead, there will be a 100% electric version.

Of the available equipment, little is known beyond the panoramic roof or the numerous driving aids, among which the level 2 semi-automatic driving system that it maintains the speed with respect to the other cars and the position within the lane; Rear Traffic Alert, Long Distance Blind Spot Control, 360 Exterior View Camera or hands-free access and commissioning. As for the finishes, there will be wood finishes. leather or chrome metal depending on the version, massage seats, etc.

As a curiosity, Citron believes that customers who choose a vehicle of this type will come from many, many segments, although the bulk will come from users of family versions of large saloons (25%), traditional sedans (21%) and compact SUVs (another 15%).

