Citron AMI: the ‘no car’, from 7,200 euros

Madrid

Updated Sunday, May 16, 2021 – 09:07

It is an electric two-seater, with autonomy of 75 kilometers and that can be driven from the age of 16. It can also be purchased for about 20 euros per month and rented in Madrid by the hour or minute.

After the Renault Twizy, probably no vehicle represents the new mobility as the Citron AMI, a small 100% electric two-seater barely 2.5 meters long and with a range of 75 kilometers. Although good, calling it a car is exaggerated, since it comes to be like those micro cars that were born in rural areas, for older people, but also have a customer base among young people whose parents prefer (and can) buy it before a car. moped. In the case of the AMI, prices start at 7,200 euros, an amount that will have to be discounted up to 1,600 euros of aid that can be obtained through the Moves III Plan.

Because those and the AMI are listed as light quadricycles, which means that can be driven from the age of 16, without the tourist card, since the same license required for mopeds is sufficient. Although in sin there is penance: its speed is limited to 45 km / h. This classification and benefits mean that it is forbidden to circulate with them on the motorways that leave or bypass a large city such as Madrid. But they do not disappoint in the urban jungle, especially since, on May 11, the speed on many streets is limited to 30 km / h and even 20 km / h.

As to the battery, 5.5 kW, It charges in the style of an appliance, pulling the cable out of the side. In fact, it only takes 3 hours to fill it completely connecting it to a domestic socket (of those of all the life).

EL MUNDO could already test the AMI for months precisely in a tour of Madrid, which you can consult at this link. We could summarize it by saying that it is a tremendously striking vehicle, for two people, with a relative capacity for bulks and very fun to drive. Although it soon comes to light its low speed, or the hardness of the suspension and seats.

Buy, rent or rent by the minute

With great customization possibilities, which allows you to choose between four kits and two exclusive packages, Citron AMI can reach the customer’s hands in different ways. Buying it directly, with prices ranging between 7,200 euros and 8,560 euros, without discounting the purchase aid. In addition, this week the possibility of enjoying it for a modest monthly fee (about 20 euros) will be announced upon payment of a ticket. And we can carry out the operation with the dealer either online through this website (which is not working right now) or with the FNAC. And it is possible that they will not take you home.

Finally, AMI has also just joined the fleet of vehicles of Free2Move, the car sharing company from Stellantis that already operates the Peugeot iOn, Citron C-Zero, as well as the Peugeot e 2008, all 100% battery-powered. There are 50 units that will provide services in a specific area that covers the Center of Madrid and the districts of Retiro, Salamanca, Chamber, Chamartn and Tetun. Although, in this case, pTo be able to rent it, you must be at least 18 years old and have a type B driving license.

