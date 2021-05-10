Citroën Xenia, the prototype of the two chevrons that impressed in 1981

In 1981, the Citroën Xenia Concept It showed the world the innovation capacity of the company’s Design Center and all that was possible to do with the technology of the moment if creativity was unleashed to reinvent the car over and over again. Something that remains to some extent a hallmark of the brand since its foundation in Paris in 1919 until today.

In the autumn of 1981, on the cover of number 65 of the corporate magazine of the firm of the two chevrons, a car of unprecedented shapes appeared halfway between a saloon and a station wagon (estate), extremely aerodynamic and with a preponderant glass surface compared to the painted bodywork. At 4,200 millimeters long and 1,750 mm wide, access to the cabin was via two large gull-wing-type doors that allowed four passengers to accommodate individual seats.

Notably, fashion in the early 1980s dictated that automakers display scale models of concept vehicles rather than models that could actually be driven, and Citroën was no exception. Built by Coggiola, Trevor fiore was responsible for the breakdown in the Xenia’s design. Fiore imagined it as a GT for the year 2000 but, unfortunately, the prototype was not developed further. Initially created for the US market, it attracted attention with its clean lines and abundance of crystal.

Another particular feature of the Xenia was the advanced research of the possibilities of on-board electronics with elements that, at that time, impressed visitors to motor shows and that today seem essential in any modern vehicle. Elements such as, for example, solar radiation sensors that regulated the air conditioning. Anticipating those that would later be mounted on both the CX and the BX, the Xenia also had a very complete on-board computer.

The latter could calculate the consumption, the remaining autonomy and the average speed. In addition, it helped the driver with cartography in a time when GPS satellites (the few that had already been launched) were reserved for exclusively military uses. And since we have mentioned the BX, the Citroën Xenia Concept would host what would be the mechanical basis of the saloon, which would arrive a year later. That translates to a four-cylinder gasoline engine with 1,300 cc capacity. This could generate a power of 65 CV and a torque of 98 Nm.

The interior was as futuristic as the exterior, with a host of lights and buttons that were visible in and around the steering wheel. The Xenia’s dashboard, designed by Michel Harmand, featured the highest technology and ergonomics available in the early 1980s: all functions could be operated without taking your hands off the wheel. Also, the ZF automatic transmission (that same year it was mounted on the CX and later on the BX) was very smooth and allowed the driver to use the lever when starting and ending the march, and when maneuvering.

Source: Citroën

Photo gallery:

Photos