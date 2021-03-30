Citroën reaches 7.5% market share

Jose Manuel Gonzalez Torres

This week marks the first anniversary of the declaration of the state of alarm, which entered into force last March 15, 2020. The world has changed dramatically and house lockdowns have dramatically affected the economy. The automotive sector suffered the worst drop in sales in its history, data from which it will be difficult to recover in a matter of months. However, the light seems to be looming at the end of the tunnel for some manufacturers. Citroën, for example, has reached 7.5% market share in February, 0.1% higher to the one signed the same month last 2020. The “Inspired by You” philosophy, focused on developing cars for people and all their needs, seems to have caught on among the most avid buyers. innovation, practicality and competitive prices.

This 2021 has started with hope and good expectations for the four-wheel sector. The optimism may lie in that it cannot go worse, but it is a start. To achieve good results, the French firm has not stopped when it comes to presenting novelties such as the new Citroën C4 “Made in Spain”, which has quickly established itself as the third best-seller in its segment. This, and five other models, have pushed the car in all categories, including commercial vehicles.