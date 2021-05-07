Citroën My Ami Cargo: With him, the deliveries in the city will be a breeze

The Citroën Ami was one of the great surprises of the past year 2020. When the extinct PSA Group presented in society this peculiar quadricycle vehicle made us very, very funny. Above all, because they intend to re-popularize a type of mobility in which other brands have already failed before. Suffice the example of what happened to the Toyota iQAlthough things as they are, both models have little, to say the least, to do with it.

Input, Citroën defines the Ami as a “mobility object”. Therefore, starting from this premise, we already know that we are not dealing with a typical vehicle. In addition, its “limited” range electric powertrain is another condition that we will have when it comes to use. Still, Stellantis wants it to be a successful product and that happens because the public sees it as useful. So here comes the “industrial” version, the Citroën My Ami Cargo.

The Citroën My Ami Cargo has a maximum payload capacity of 140 kilos or a maximum of 400 liters

As you can see, The Citroën My Ami Cargo does not undergo any change compared to its brother. The news comes from indoors, which is where this little one must show his worth. Thus, the main difference we have is the loss of passenger seat. Now it becomes a single-seater and its space is reserved for a polypropylene module with seven zones to transport different objects.

Another novelty is the installation of a adjustable floor in two positions. Added to it is a modular shelf and a vertical divider that serves to divide the driver’s space and the cargo area. In this way, the Citroën My Ami Cargo can offer a load capacity of up to 140 kilos. As for the volume, combining the different spaces it offers, it ranges between 260 liters and 400 liters.

Is interior versatility, accompanied by the external maneuverability, should make the Citroën My Ami Cargo an ally of the delivery companies. Remember that measures 2.41 meters long, 1.39 meters wide and 1.52 meters high. In addition, it provides a turning radius of 7.2 meters, a record in the sector. The downside is that by size you will not be able to carry bulky objectsAlthough the power of its powertrain won’t help either.

Especially since the Citroën My Ami Cargo retains its brother’s engine. That is, its electric motor offers only 6 kW (8.16 hp) power. To feed himself he resorts to a 5.5 kWh lithium ion battery. Therefore, its autonomy is limited to about 75 kilometers with about 3 hours of recharging in a domestic socket. Your arrival in France is scheduled for the month of June and later it will reach other regions of Europe.

Source – Citroën