Citroën my ami cargo | Motor

In February of last year Citroën launched the Ami, a stroller just 2.41 meters long and 1.39 wide for urban routes, which now welcomes a second version.

It is called Citroën My Ami Cargo and as its name implies, it is a cargo version that replaces the passenger seat with a modular storage space.

The space has a capacity of 260 liters and up to 140 kg, which together with the space in the “trunk”, gives the Citroën My Ami Cargo a maximum capacity of 400 liters.

The upper part of the modular “cabinet”, which by the way is removable, has a lid that works as a work table and includes an A4-size cutout for papers or a tablet.

Of course, the Citroën My Ami Cargo is not intended for large loads but for small businesses of urban deliveries, courier, etc.

In fact, Citroën says that those businesses that buy a fleet of at least 10 Citroën My Ami Cargo will offer the personalization service with their business logos.

Mechanically, the Citroën My Ami Cargo has a 5.5 kWh battery that gives it the equivalent of 8 horsepower, a maximum speed of 45 km / h and a range of up to 75 km.

The Citroën My Ami Cargo will begin to be available in France from June with a base price of 6,490 euros. It can also be acquired by leasing, with an initial deposit of 2,508 euros and payments of 24.18 euros per month.