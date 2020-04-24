Between 1984 and 1986 it was produced at the plant that the brand has in Vigo

It was first presented at the 1970 Paris Salon

The Citroën GS, which was unveiled at the 1970 Paris Salon, is celebrating its 50th anniversary. We briefly review a story that has interesting curiosities, such as the presence of a version with a rotary engine.

Even though that him Citroën GS It was born in 1970 with its debut at the Paris Salon, its history dates back to the previous decade. Then, the two chevron firm launched two study routes to enter a growing segment in which it did not yet have a presence. The project F never came to fruition, but the project G yes, and he did it precisely with the GS.

The father of the model who turns 50 today was Robert Opron, who also has other popular brand models on his resume, such as the YE or the CX. The Citroën GS stood out for an aesthetic that provided personality both on the outside and inside and for advanced technical solutions for the time.

The chassis of the Citroën GS It was light alloy, while all four brakes were disc. The hydro-pneumatic suspension included was also worth commenting on. The engine, meanwhile, was an air-cooled four-cylinder with 60 horsepower. Its maximum speed was 150 kilometers / hour, although the most curious thing is that this same propeller was used in motorcycles of the French brand BFG during the 1980s.

The interior design was carried out by Michel Harmand, also guilty of what we saw in the Citroën CX. They say that he thought of it as a sculpture, and the truth is that it had curious details such as a speedometer that imitated the shape of a magnifying glass or an integrated handbrake.

Shortly after his arrival in 1971, he obtained the title of Car of the Year in Europe, something that surely helped it to be the best-selling car in France between 1975 and 1978. During its entire life 2.5 million units were manufactured, 478,000 of which were from the Break version, born in 1972. Of the total, 153,983 They were born in the Vigo plant, which was in charge of manufacturing the GS from 1984 to 1986.

In the 1980s, and after a restyling that debuted in 1976, the GS became the Citroën GSA, famous for being the brand’s first model with five doors.

THE MOST REMEMBERED SECRET OF THE CITROËN GS

There was another point thanks to which the Citroën GS it became a remembered car. It was one of the few that opted for a rotary engine, a version that was baptized as GS birotor. The advantages of this one were mainly the absence of vibrations and silence. Unfortunately, its high fuel consumption was inevitable. After occurring in 1975 and 1975, the oil crisis took it ahead. For memory, its 107 horsepower and a maximum speed of 175 km / hour remain.

