Its engine develops a power of 136 horsepower

It can equip two batteries of different capacity

The Citroën ë-SpaceTourer 2021 comes with three different body lengths, two battery options, and an electric motor that develops 136 horsepower. It will hit dealerships in late 2020.

The new Citroën ë-SpaceTourer 2021 It is the electric version of the SpaceTourer. It is powered by the same engine already disclosed in units such as the Peugeot e-208 or the Peugeot e-2008.

Its release for sale is scheduled for the end of this year.

CITROËN Ë-SPACETOURER 2021: EXTERIOR

The Citroën ë-SpaceTourer 2021 It has fluid lines in search of transmitting security and confidence. Its front, which incorporates an intermediate grille, is quite high. In addition, the new ‘ë’ logo appears on the right side of the calender.

Above the left front wing is the charging socket.

CITROËN Ë-SPACETOURER 2021: INTERIOR

The Citroën ë-SpaceTourer 2021 It can accommodate between six and nine passengers.

In the center console there is a ë-Toggle from which to manage the gearbox thanks to the Park, Rear, Neutral, Drive and Break functions. A driving mode selector is also present. There are three, which are Eco, Normal and Power.

The dashboard is specific to this version with a power meter, a battery charge indicator, an electrical matrix showing the power flow and the state of charge of the vehicle.

The touch screen is seven inches and also displays specific information.

The boot offers in each of the versions 1,978, 2,381 and 2,932 liters of capacity, figures that always take into account five available seats.

CITROËN Ë-SPACETOURER 2021: EQUIPMENT

Citroën Difference between private and professional customers to sell the ë-SpaceTourer 2021. The former can buy the level of equipment Feel in all three sizes and Shine in the two largest. They can have five, seven or eight seats. Its seats with tilting backrests can be completely folded down, allowing bulky objects to be easily transported for leisure or home use.

For professionals, the first version is the Business, and is available in all three sizes and with between five and nine seats. It is intended for the transport of people. For his part, the Business Lounge It is sold in sizes M and XL with six or seven seats. It can be converted into a mobile saloon thanks to its individual leather seats with its back to the road in the second row, its sliding hide-away table and its over-dyed rear windows.

The Citroën ë-SpaceTourer 2021 It incorporates 15 useful technologies such as the Head-Up display and 3D connected navigation with Citroën Connect Nav, the Active Safety Brake, the Extended Recognition of Traffic Signs or the Automatic Lighting of Road Lights.

CITROËN Ë-SPACETOURER 2021: MECHANICAL

The Citroën ë-SpaceTourer 2021 It offers an electric motor already used in other models of the PSA Group and that develops a power of 136 horsepower and a maximum torque of 260 Newton meter. Its top speed is 130 kilometers / hour.

The battery can be 50 or 75 kilowatt hours of capacity. The first, available in the XS, M and XL versions, ensures a range of up to 230 kilometers. The second, which can be associated with the two largest units, increases this figure to 330 kilometers.

A 7.4 kilowatt single-phase charger is standard. An 11-kilowatt three-phase charger can be ordered as an option. Thus, there are two possibilities for domestic charging, one with a standard 8A socket and the other with a reinforced 16A socket, and two other for accelerated charging, one with a 32A single-phase point and the other with a 16A three-phase point.

The recharging time of Citroën ë-SpaceTourer 2021 It varies between 30 minutes for the fastest option for the small battery and 47 hours for the slowest option for the large battery.

CITROËN Ë-SPACETOURER 2021: PRICE

The price of the Citroën ë-SpaceTourer 2021 is still unknown.

UPDATE RECORD

Date Upgrade 06/12/2020 Citroën presents the electric version of the SpaceTourer.

