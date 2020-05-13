Citroën’s long history with commercial vehicles has left us emblematic models like the Type H and hugely popular like the C15 or the Berlingo. The French manufacturer launched the Citroën Jumpy in 2016, thus expanding its van offering, and now the range is evolving with a fully electric version: the new Citroën ë-Jumpy, an electric van that comes with up to 330 km of autonomy.

Like individuals, professional clients face new challenges with the mobility of the future, in both urban and rural settings. It is here where the new Citroën ë-Jumpy wants to put the accent, for which there will be four versions at the equipment level, three sizes for the bodywork and two sizes for the battery capacity.

The Citroën ë-Jumpy has up to 330 km of autonomy and 1,275 kg of payload

The new Citroën ë-Jumpy shares mechanics with the Peugeot e-Expert and the Opel Vivaro-e, with whom it is closely related (not to say that they are identical except for some differences on an aesthetic level). This means that it is built on the PSA Group’s EMP2 platform, it has an electric motor that delivers 136 HP of power and 260 Nm even, and you can choose between two batteries.

On the one hand, the 50 kWh access battery offers 230 kilometers of autonomy in the WLTP cycle. Whoever needs more rank can choose the 75 kWh battery, which homologates 330 km of autonomy WLTP. Both batteries can be associated with sizes XS, M and XL, which is how Citroën calls the different body variants according to their length.

The useful cargo volume remains unchanged compared to the thermal versions, and ranges from 4.6 cubic meters (ë-Jumpy XS without Moduwork) to 6.6 cubic meters (ë-Jumpy XL with Moduwork).

For its part, the payload can be 1,000 or 1,275 kg in versions with a 50 kWh battery, depending on the body. In the versions with a 75 kWh battery, the useful load is 1,000 kilos maximum. In either case, the width between the wheel arches (1.25 meters) allows load europallets.

The Citroën ë-Jumpy supports fast charge at 100 kW in direct current, which allows recharging in 30 minutes 80% of the capacity of the 50 kWh battery, and in 45 minutes 80% of the 75 kWh battery. In a 7.4 kW wallbox, recharging from 0% to 100% requires 7 hours and 30 minutes on the smallest battery, or 11 hours and 20 minutes on the largest capacity battery. In addition, the van has an energy recovery system in braking, which allows the battery to be recharged when we take our foot off the accelerator or step on the brake.

A well-equipped electric van

The new ë-Jumpy can be visually distinguished by the loading hatch, located on the left front flap, and some subtle aesthetic elements such as an intermediate grille grille on the front and a new ‘ë’ logo located on the right side of the grille and on the left rear door. In addition to the aforementioned body and battery variants, it will be offered with 4 different versions depending on your equipment: Control, Club, Driver and CityVan. Each of them is focused on a different type of work, and its equipment varies depending on the needs.

In any case, the equipment possibilities are very numerous, with hands-free sliding door opening (just pass your foot under the rear bumper); hands-free access and start; multimedia system with 7 “touch screen and browser; Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility; windscreen with Head-up Display; or reversing camera with zenith vision.

As for safety and driving assistants, you can equip pre-collision system with automatic emergency braking; driving attention alert system; unintended lane change alert; automatic turn on of the high beams; Grip Control; speed limit signal recognition; and blind spot monitoring system.

To all of the above we must add the My Citroën application which always comes standard, thanks to which you can schedule loading battery from a smartphone or a tablet, know the battery charge level and the autonomy of the vehicle, or remotely manage the thermal preconditioning of the cabin.

We still do not know the price in Spain of the new Citroën ë-Jumpy, which will reach dealers in the second semester of 2020.

