The Citroën ë-Jumpy 2020 is the electric variant of the French commercial vehicle. It is sold with three different body lengths and two batteries of different capacities, which ensure autonomy of 230 and 330 kilometers respectively.

The Citroën ë-Jumpy 2020 is built on the platform EMP2 of the PSA Group, and joins the new C5 Aircross Hybrid and Ami as the electric models introduced by the manufacturer recently. All of them are part of the six electrified models that will end up arriving this year by the signature of the two chevrons.

The combustion versions of Citroën Jumpy They have been sold since 2016, from which time 145,000 units have been registered.

CITROËN Ë-JUMPY 2020: OUTDOOR

The Citroën ë-Jumpy 2020 It presents an image very similar to that of the other versions. However, there are details that give it away, such as the loading hatch located on the left front wing.

Other specific aesthetic elements are an intermediate grille grille on the front and a new ‘ë’ logo located to the right of the grille and on the left rear door.

The new Citroën ë-Jumpy 2020 It is sold with three different body lengths: XS, 4.60 meters; M, 4.95 meters; and XL, 5.30 meters.

The payload becomes 1,275 kilos at best.

CITROËN Ë-JUMPY 2020: INTERIOR

As with the exterior, the interior of the Citroën ë-Jumpy 2020 inevitably reminiscent of fossil fuel powered variants. It has some differences, such as the load level and the reserve indicator shown in the instrument panel.

The touch screen of the multimedia system is 7 inches. In it you can consult specific data in the section ‘Energy‘such as power flow, consumption statistics or programmable loads.

The payload volume varies from 4.6 to 6.6 cubic meters depending on the version. In addition, the useful width between wheel arches of 1.25 meters allows loading Europallets.

CITROËN Ë-JUMPY 2020: EQUIPMENT

The Citroën ë-Jumpy 2020 makes available to the user up to 15 driving assistance functions, including hands-free sliding doors –depending on the version–, hands-free access and start, Active Safety Brake, Head-Up Display, assistance to the start on a slope, the driver’s attention alert, the warning of unintended lane change or the anti-collision alert, among others.

CITROËN Ë-JUMPY 2020: MECHANICAL

The motor that drives the Citroën ë-Jumpy 2020 it is one of 136 horses and 260 Newton meter. It is capable of reaching a top speed of 130 km / hour regardless of the chosen driving mode. There are three, which are Eco, Normal and Power.

Two exists batteries of different capacity. That of 50 kilowatt hours It ensures a range of 230 kilometers and is available with all three body lengths. That of 75 kilowatt hours It provides an extra 100 kilometers of autonomy and is for sale with the M and XL versions.

The charging time required It varies depending on the battery and the connection used. The smallest capacity can regain its autonomy in 15 hours if a 3.6 kilowatt socket is used, in 7 hours and 30 minutes if connected to a 7.4 kilowatt socket, in 4 hours and 45 minutes in an 11 kilowatt socket and in half an hour in a 100 kilowatt. If the same jacks are used for the larger capacity battery, the charging times increase, respectively, to 23 hours, 11 hours and 20 minutes, 7 hours and, finally, 45 minutes.

PRICE

The price of the new Citroën ë-Jumpy 2020 It has not yet been communicated, although it can be anticipated that it will be in the dealerships of the French brand during the second half of 2020.

UPDATE RECORD

Date Upgrade 05/12/2020 Citroën reveals the first images and information on the ë-Jumpy.

