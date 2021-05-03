Citroën ë-C4 Shine 2021: test, measurements and opinions

Nowadays, the Citroën ë-C4 is an electric car that we could put in the group of those with low autonomy, suitable for those daily daily trips or very, very “organized” users. His trump card, a “geek” proof comfort.

May 3, 2021 (08:30 CET)

Citroën ë-C4 Shine 2021: we test, measure and give you our opinions of the new electric C4.

The main determinant of new Citroën C4 Electricity is not its battery of “only” 50 gross kWh – net is around 45 kWh -, but what variable that are their consumptions with the speed or, above all, with the temperature, something that to a greater or lesser extent is common in all electric vehicles.

In data, this assumes that our 17.5 kWh obtained on average pampering the accelerator and in very favorable routes they become 22 kWh or more if the conditions of the route are very rigorous, or if your travel rhythms are closer to the generic highway speed than that of the highway. Speaking of speeds out of town I would tell you that 90 km / h are its “sweet” spot, the cruise in which the new ë-C4 it is more efficient, a pace at which it is difficult to consider travel.

Citroën ë-C4 2021, the new electric version of the C4.

Regarding the temperature factor, even though we have verified variability in the flesh, I prefer to refer you to Citroën’s own configurator: if in quiet driving at 100 km / h it promises 245 km of range with an outside temperature of 25 degrees, at nothing extreme 0 degrees Celsius the autonomy would drop to 210 km … The truth is that it is not a radius of action to consider leaving the city far behind, or at least, not without having a rigorous route plan to manage its loads.

Citroën ë-C4 2021: this is your cargo

The Citroën ë-C4 supports up to 100 kW of direct current charging although, as we have already counted on other occasions, the relationship between time and cost of kW is not as favorable as doing it at 50 kW; at this load power, We have recovered 90 percent of the autonomy in one hour at a cost of 8.50 euros.

CONSUMPTION

Citroën ë-C4City consumption 18.4 kWh / 100 km Highway consumption 16.9 kWh / 100 km Average consumption 17.5 kWh / 100 km

Regarding loads in alternating current, the cable that Citroën offers as standard only allows it to be done in domestic sockets, but it is limiting in load capacity to 1.8 kW of the 2.3 that your network could supply. The optional type 2 cable – two Mennekes struts – to use the 7.4 kW on-board charger at Walbox or public stations is optional at a cost of 360 euros, while the Optional charger supports loads of up to 11 kW and is also an extra that costs 300 euros.

The new Citroën ë-C4 needs to recharge its battery.

The range, with discounts included, has a price range of between 32,423 to 35,123 euros… there are more advantageous cars for price / range, but, yes, not many that are as comfortable and pleasant to drive as this C4 is, much heavier than any thermal version of the range – about 300 kilos more -, but dynamically more and better tuned to the car’s performance capacity.

Citroën ë-C4 2021: obsessive comfort

Their “armchair” -type seats – hold more and better than meets the eye-, the correct isolation of the cabin – you could hear certain aerodynamic noises in the mirror area – and more especially its way of delivering power or its prodigious damping make the C4 electric a truly delicious car to drive or ride on it.

SPACE

Citroën ë-C4Front width 140 cm Rear width 136 cm Front height 87/96 cm Rear height 91 cm Legroom 74 cm Luggage compartment 370 liters

Regarding thermal models of the range, their very special shock absorbers with hydraulic stops filter just as well, but I bet they have better retention and achieve an even better compromise between filtering capacity and a feeling of control, limiting more and better the car’s pitch or roll in a corner.

This is the interior of the new Citroën ë-C4 2021.

Citroën ë-C4 2021: its mechanical response

It may also be a personal impression, but unlike Opel Mokka or Peugeot 2008 electric —They share motor, batteries, architecture …—, Citroën has sought a more progressive mechanical response or a softer regenerative braking, although the performance capacity of the car – in a vehicle with its characteristics, the true value is its recoveries at medium speeds – is not significantly lower, being a car with a consistent and agile response in “its environment”, as long as we drive in the mode. Sport, the only one of the driving profiles that responds with the maximum available power.

BENEFITS

Citroën ë-C4Accel. 0-100 km / h 9.57 seconds Accel. 0-1000 meters 31.77 seconds Overtaking 80-120 km / h 7.17 s Braking from 100 km / h 37.62 meters

ECO is so limiting in mechanical reaction that I only recommend it for moments of energy “crisis”. Remarkable habitability – batteries condition the space under the front seats for those who need to put their feet in there—, a more than considerable trunk volume for a car with which you will rarely travel, quite solid and showy adjustments or abundant gaps distributed in the cabin complement the virtues of the electric C4. In the debit, a very small digital instrumentation panel, somewhat cumbersome and somewhat outdated reading compared to competing new digital ecosystems.

New Citroën ë-C4 2021.

Citroën ë-C4 2021: conclusion, are you interested?

Definitely, the best Citroën C4 for chassis tuning, comfort, mechanical feel … To literally drive or travel “isolated” not only because of its electric condition, but also because of its integration and the magnificent realization of the car itself. But still very expensive in relation to the balanced petrol thermal versions or with very little real autonomy to be able to consider it a car for everything. Utilities like Opel corsa or Peugeot 208 Electric vehicles with which it shares a motor or architecture are models, therefore, clearly more advantageous to use them in the habitat in which their real range of action really supports.