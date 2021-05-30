Citroën ë-C4 electric offer analysis May 2021

Just a few days ago we tested on video the latest Citroën electric, the ë-C4, a kind of compact, highly functional and versatile crossover that thanks to the MOVES III Plan has become quite a bargain and in one of the most affordable recommended electric cars. Thus, today it is possible to buy a Citroën ë-C4 for € 21,466 with a monthly fee of € 195 that demonstrates the increasingly imminent electrical future of our fleet with prices at the level of traditional diesel and gasoline mechanics .

Comfort and tranquility, the attributes that best define the ë-C4

This electric C4 is presented with a design and quality very similar to its counterpart with a heat engine, which is an advantage for all those who want to escape from fanfare and bet on a proven concept with proven results. Thus, we are facing a compact crossover tints and even some coupe brushstroke that stands out for a spacious, comfortable and well-used interior with a correct trunk of 380 liters.

Regarding the mechanical section, the set is articulated on the well-known CMP platform of the Stellantis Group and a 136 hp and 260 Nm electric motor, which is spatially comfortable in urban use, both for performance (from 100 km / h its propeller begins to deflate), but above all, for a ultra-comfortable and filtered driving experience.

It also has a 50 kWh gross battery with which he reaches a autonomy 352 km according to the WLTP cycle, being possible to charge it to 100 kW by means of direct current, although in most cases a 7.4 kW home charging point for a full charge in about seven and a half hours, although optionally it can be equipped with an 11 kW on-board charger.

Regarding the level of equipment, the promoted version corresponds to the Feel access finish with a quite reasonable endowment which includes elements such as the multimedia system with a 10 “screen, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, dual zone climate control, a light and rain sensor or 18” wheels, among others.

The electric C4 for € 195 / month includes MOVES and is subject to financing

The Citroën ë-C4 Feel 100 kW is priced at € 21,466.21, which is conditional on a three-year financing of € 195 / month with an entry of € 1,842.14 and a last installment if you want to keep the car of € 15,317.24, plus a 30,000 km limit for those 36 months. Another option is pay the vehicle in cash for € 22,466.21, including both modalities the € 7,000 of aid from the MOVES III Plan, so it is necessary deliver a used car that is at least seven years old and twelve months of permanence.

The main alternative to this French in the Kia e-Niro Concept for € 21,800, a compact crossover that also includes the help of MOVES, quite similar in almost all aspects except for having a notably lower range (289 km). From there it is also possible to consider other models from different segments, such as the compact Volkswagen ID.3 Pure Performance 110 kW from € 23,030 (with MOVES) or the more expensive Hyundai Kona MAXX 100 kW B-SUV from € 25,940 (with MOVES ).