Powered by 136 horsepower electric motor

Its battery has a capacity of 50 kilowatt hours

The Citroën ë-C4 2021 is the electric version of the brand new crossover of the two chevrons. Its engine has 136 horsepower and reaches a range of 350 kilometers thanks to the presence of a 50 kilowatt hour battery.

He Citroën ë-C4 2021 It is the electric version of the new model of the brand of the two chevrons. It is built on the same platform CMP of the PSA Group that gives life to C4 2021.

Among its rivals are models such as the Kia e-Niro, the Hyundai Kona EV or the DS 3 Crossback E-Tense.

CITROËN Ë-C4 2021: EXTERIOR

The new Citroën ë-C4 2021 It traces the measurements of the rest of the versions of the vehicle, such that it is a crossover 4.36 meters long, 1.80 wide, 1.53 high and with a battle of 2.67 meters.

The electric version differs from the rest in the anagram behind, where you can clearly read the inscription ë-C4, in some blue details than in the other variants are of a different color and in a charging point that is located exactly in the position of the fuel tank of the thermal units.

CITROËN Ë-C4 2021: INTERIOR

Again, it is details that differentiate the Citroën ë-C4 2021 of the combustion variants. The blue color is also present in some parts of the cabin, while the screens show information typical of a model powered by batteries.

The seats Advanced Comfort, designed to increase passenger comfort, are part of the electric C4.

The boot capacity of the Citroën ë-C4 It does not vary, so that it is 380 liters with all seats enabled and 1,250 if the rear row is lowered.

CITROËN Ë-C4 2021: EQUIPMENT

The new Citroën ë-C4 2021 offers a wide range of driving assistants that gives you a Level 2 of autonomous driving. These include some such as Active Brake Assist, Blind Spot Monitoring, Lane Departure Warning, Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop & Go, Highway Driving Assistance, Fatigue Warning, Rear View Camera , the parking buzzers, the hill start assistant or the trailer stability control.

Other elements such as the panoramic sunroof, keyless entry and start or the panoramic sunroof can also be optionally included.

CITROËN Ë-C4 2021: MECHANICAL

He Citroën ë-C4 2021 It is powered by the same motor that other models of the PSA Group like the Opel Corsa-e or the Peugeot e-2008. It is therefore a 136 horsepower and 260 Newton meter unit that is powered by a 50 kilowatt hour battery. The traction is forward.

The autonomy offered by the model according to the homologation protocol WLTP is 350 kilometers.

The performances indicate an acceleration from 0 to 100 kilometers / hour in 9.7 seconds and a maximum speed of 150 kilometers / hour.

The battery can recover 80% of its capacity in 30 minutes at a 100 kilowatt fast charge point. With the optional 11-kilowatt three-phase charger, it takes five hours to fully recharge the battery. It can also be recharged in 15 hours in a 16 A socket of the Green’up Legrand type, while in a normal socket it takes more than 24 hours.

The battery is guaranteed at 70% of its capacity for eight years or 160,000 kilometers.

CITROËN Ë-C4 2021: PRICE

The price of the Citroën ë-C4 is still unknown.

UPDATE RECORD

Date Upgrade 06/30/2020 Citroën reveals the first images and information on the ë-C4.

