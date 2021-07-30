Citroen DS Electric Who Said Classics Couldn’t Be Electric?

The youngest of the place may not know it, but the original Citroën DS is one of the most beautiful and important cars in history. This may be because they may be confusing this name with the premium firm that operates under the protective umbrella of Stellantis. However, suffice it to say that the birth of the first DS was a success that not even the firm expected. So much so that one of its versions saved Charles de Gaulle’s life.

Be that as it may, the heritage of the first Citroën DS passed to the new models of the double chevron house. Even so, the evolution of the sector itself has pushed the house of the double chevron towards other paths. But gentlemen, do not lose faith, because there are always dreamers who dare to maintain the essence of mythical models like this one. In addition, they do it by giving them a modern touch, like the Citroën DS Electric created by the guys from Electrogenic.

The power of the Citroën DS Electric that Electrogenic has created is 120 hp …

Perhaps the name of the firm that has created it already gives you a clue of how this has evolved. Citroën DS Electric. Yes, your heart no longer pumps gasoline, but instead plugs into the electrical network. Therefore, we could say that we are before the first electric DS ever. At least, as they present it, because they have kept their exterior and interior aesthetics intact. So, except for the cargo cover and a logo, you can’t tell how it moves.

And this is where the best is. The electric powertrain (brushless) offers a final power of 89 kW (121.04 hp) and 235 Nm maximum torque. This force, believe it or not, is managed by the same manual transmission that was mounted on the original. In addition, it reaches the ground through the anterior axis, so those responsible for this project have kept their technique intact. Of course, to feed the engine it has a 48.5 kWh battery.

As reported, this set can travel up to 225 kilometers on one battery charge. To “refill” it takes about two hours on a 29 kW charger. If the customer needs more autonomy or a higher charging power, a more generous package can be assembled. But be careful, that the technical improvements of this Citroën DS Electric by Electrogenic even reach the cash, and longed for, system of hydropneumatic suspension.

Electrogenic has replaced the mechanical pump mounting the original for a quieter electric. If we look at the information given by the engineers, “it offers a more sophisticated driving than the first DS.” We do not know if it will be true or not, but the Citroën hydropneumatic suspension It is one of the best in the world. What they have not announced is its price, but to get one you will first have to have a DS.

Be that as it may, it seems that this Citroën DS by Electrogenic is a success … Or does it seem sacrilegious to you?

