Citroën has confirmed its intention to revive the C5, its D-segment saloon, which, before the coronavirus crisis, was scheduled to be presented this year, and return it to the market in 2021. In a video published on their social networks, the brand has assured that development is already underway. Without much details yet on its mechanics, the use of the EMP2 platform, which supports electrified engines, anticipates a possible plug-in hybrid version and a pure electric version.

The current situation of many manufacturers, with production stopped for a time and resuming at half gas, has raised doubts about the future of some vehicles that they had planned their presentation this year. It is the case of Citroën C5, recalled by the French manufacturer in June 2017, after 16 years on sale and two different generations.

The C5 is one of the victims of the SUV fever that is suffering the market that has cannibalized the sales of the sedans both segment C and D. In Europe, these two segments have reduced their sales in 2019 by 14% with 403,922 enrolled units. In the Chinese market, where saloons are quite popular, Citroën sales have dropped sharply to only 55,000 units in 2019, when in 2018 they reached 114,000

In return, sales of SUVs increase, apparently larger and more familiar vehicles whose design attracts buyers who prefer them over a more classic aesthetic. However, a saloon offers better dynamic conditions, greater safety and lower consumption. Citroën sales in Europe have been revived thanks to two SUVs, the C3 Aircross of the B-SUV segment and the C5 Aircross of the D-SUV segment, fueling speculation about the final disappearance of the C5.

Second generation Citroën C5.

The plug-in hybrid version

In this context, the PSA Group’s electrification plans have offered the Citroën C5 an escape route for definitely not go down in history. Citroën Product Manager, Laurence Hansen, has confirmed in a video published on his social networks that C5 replacement already under development, although he offered very few details about it. “Trust us, the car exists and it is splendid,” he says in the video. “It is a really important model for us.”

To develop a car of this size, Citroën will use the EMP2 (Efficient Modular Platform) launched in 2013 in Europe and in 2014 in China, replacing the old BVH platform. Generates compact C-segment models, larger D-segment models and large SUVs. It is the one currently used by the Peugeot 508 and the Opel Grandland X which have plug-in hybrid versions. This background makes it seem very possible that in 2021, when the C5 reaches dealerships, it will also do so with a plug-in hybrid version similar to those already offered by Peugeot in its sedan in this segment. It would also be part of the eight plug-in hybrid models announced by the Group for the four PSA brands.

The new Citroen C5 will be inspired by the CXperience concept and may include a fully electric version.

And the electric version?

In the summer of last year, there was speculation that the C5 would offer a fully electric variant based on the CXperience concept 2016 recovering the profile of a large five-door saloon. To be able to integrate a 100% electric powertrain, including a large capacity battery, the EMP2 platform would require some changes to become an architecture similar to that expected in the future electric version of the Opel Vivaro.

