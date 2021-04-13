Citroën C5 X, the new flagship is now official All the details!

On this monday morning Citroën has unveiled a new model, which will be the flagship of the two chevron company for years to come. Is named Citroën C5 X And not only is it a totally new product, but it also has a new name in the French firm. In case you wonder, it will be available in the second half of 2021.

As can be seen in the images, it is a slightly elevated saloon, with a crossover look, but this does not mean giving up the least to an elegant image. It belongs to segment D, with measurements of 4,805 mm in length, 1,865 in width and 1,485 in height. The wheelbase is 2,785 mm. We will know all the details.

Citroën C5 X, a shooting brake crossover?

Aesthetically, it uses features seen in other models of the brand, with a eye-catching frontal. Lines are born from the double chevron to communicate with the upper daytime running lights, and with the main optics, which are divided as in the new C4. As we said above, its shapes are elegant and fluid, providing that technological style that the French company likes so much.

Also highlights side view, because it resorts to a very peculiar concept. It seems to be a shooting brake type body, but also a crossover. Protected wheel arches and a slightly elevated headroom are not lacking; all with a falling from the ceiling which is lengthened by a marked rear pillar to a spoiler positioned before the taillights. The rims are up to 19 inches.

Meanwhile, the area later It is partly reminiscent of iconic saloons of the brand, such as the C6 or the previous XM. There is also a diffuser protected with plastic, as well as the logo C5 X on the right side of the gate.

By the way, since we are talking about the gate, when we open it, a 545-liter boot, expandable to 1,640 when we knock down the rear seats. Best of all, as it has a tailgate and a very low loading threshold, it is presented as a very usable trunk that is easy to load and unload.

Interior with elegance, quality and comfort

Citroën has brought out the best of itself in the cabin. In fact, and from what the images convey to us, looks more like a DS than a Citroën, because it exudes a style and good work typical of the best French designers. We have a large digital instrument panel, while in the central area of ​​the dashboard there is a screen of no less than 12 inches. Of course, it is tactile and has the latest advances in connectivity and technology.

Being a crossover style, the driving position is slightly higher than in most D-segment saloons. Thus, the driver will enjoy better visibility and a feeling of safety, especially in urban environments.

Knowing Citroën, and although we have not yet been able to sit in this car, the cabin will be very oriented to the comfort of all occupants.

For the rest, it will have various customization environments. To this must be added the seats, the company’s identity stamp. Citroën declares about these seats that “they offer a unique welcome and visual comfort thanks to a special padding, such as a mattress topper. The dynamic and postural comfort is produced by a high-density layer and a thick structured foam, which allows you to feel relaxed even after the longest trips.

Technique, engines and assistants of the new Citroën C5 X

But in addition to the seats, the Citroën C5 X will seek maximum occupant comfort with the suspension Citroën Advanced Comfort. Depending on the versions, we can have three active suspension control modes with hydraulic cushions. This seeks that “magic carpet” roll on trips, while maintaining stability in cornering areas.

As for the engines, the French brand has confirmed that they will exist mechanical combustion and also PHEV or plug-in hybrids. There will be no shortage of the 225 hp plug-in hybrid, already known to the French manufacturer. It will have more than 50 kilometers of electric autonomy, for which it will receive the Zero emissions label in our country.

To top it off will come loaded with assistants and driving aids. Among others we can highlight a large color Head-Up Display, adaptive cruise control with Stop & Go, highway driver assistant, lane keeping assistance, blind spot warning and detection of rear cross traffic or 360 degree camera.

Source – Citroën