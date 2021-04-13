Citroën C5 X 2021: in-depth analysis (Video)

The new Citroën C5 X has everything you need to be the most groundbreaking car of this 2021. Citroën was determined to reinvent the traditional saloon and boy it has. With the launch of the new C5 X, the French firm lands on the market with a formula as ambitious as it is risky, and therefore in this video analysis of the new Citroën C5 X let’s discover the best and worst of a car that will not leave anyone indifferent.

Comfort, space and technology are the arguments defended by the new C5 X

Why the Citroën C5 X is a good idea

If the market no longer buys traditional saloons, why build a traditional saloon?. That is the maxim that Citroën has followed when designing the C5 X and the result could not be more blunt on this idea, also taking advantage to recover that transgressive image of models such as the C6, the CX or the XM. Everything that is SUV, or is related to them, is synonymous with commercial success. Thus, in order to manufacture a new car, Citroën has opted to offer another way of understanding the multipurpose and family vehicle. Doing something too close to the C5 Aircross would have been a mistake, so the C5 X was bound to differentiate itself And the way to achieve this is by mixing the features of a saloon, an SUV and a family car, although without looking too much like any of them.

At 4.8 meters in length we are talking about a large car, which according to Citroën will translate into a very spacious cabin for its 5 passengers and that will also offer a cargo volume of 545 liters. It is not the best trunk in its class, but it is enough for the C5 X to convince the buyer that they are looking for a family car. Perhaps, having offered a less truncated rear, we would be facing that car more Station Wagon that many claim, but it would be at the cost of losing that differentiation in design and philosophy that characterize it now. In addition, the gain in luggage compartment would not be too much, although it would be in cargo height.

The C5 X can convince very disparate customers, hence its risky recipe mixing concepts

More crossover than SUV, The exterior image of the C5 X has enough SUV look to convince the current market, also enjoying a free height to the ground that resembles it to the vast majority of them, and dispensing with any improvement in traction, since the bulk of the public will not miss it. The priority of the C5 X has been to offer comfort and technology, adding a quality bonus. to demonstrate that idea of ​​a flagship in the brand. And although we will continue to miss the hydropneumatic suspension, the truth is that Citroën seems to be hitting the mark with its strategy of becoming a benchmark in comfort with ideas such as Advanced Comfort seats, the use of hydraulic stops on the shock absorbers or the arrival of an active suspension under the same criteria. Definitely, The C5 X is aimed at anyone looking for a big and comfortable family car, but can’t decide between the dying sedans or the trendy SUVs.

Why the Citroën C5 X is a bad idea

Opel Signum, Citroën DS 5, BMW 3 Series GT, Volvo S60 Cros Country … these are just some examples of previous industry attempts to reinvent the traditional saloon. And the common nexus of all these models is their commercial failure. We like more or less SUVs are the market trend for many years now, not to mention fashion, but change of course. A) Yes, Segments such as traditional saloons have been seriously affected by the SUV frenzy, especially in the case of generalist manufacturers, making inevitable news such as the end of sagas such as the Ford Mondeo or the Renault Talisman (formerly Laguna).

It is not the first attempt we have known to reinvent the saloon, and for now the result is all failures

In this way, Citroën’s commitment to reinventing its saloon makes sense in order to offer something really new and different in the category, although it has the difficult challenge of convincing an audience that within the same brand it will have the Citroën C5 Aircross as a clearer alternative. Although the mix of concepts can attract very different buyers, the lack of a well-defined identity can also work against you, something that was precisely what motivated the cessation of those other cars that sought to reinvent the saloon before the C5 X. To this we have to add a peculiar, different and polarizing design, something that in other categories can garner even a good reception, but that In the saloon category, it has always been a challenge due to the conservatism of the market and its customers.

The purchase price will be the point where the Citroën C5 X will play it all

With everything, the variable that can best determine the success or failure of the C5 X is price. At the moment Citroën has not communicated official prices for the Spanish market, although it has confirmed its initial launch with the 225 hp plug-in hybrid version, which will be its most expensive variant. With the C5 X, Citroën once again has a flagship in its range, and that means an improvement in technology, quality and equipment, although it also translates into a high price. Returning to the C5 Aircross, the brand’s largest SUV starts at 21,000 euros, so Citroën is forced to adjust the price of the C5 X quite a bit., your best car today, to ensure that it is not harmed by an amount that the market is not willing to pay.