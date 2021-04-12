Citroën C5 X 2021: all the details and photos

Citroën is willing to stay true to its spirit, and that is why the new Citroën C5 X has nothing to do with its two previous generations. Designed under the idea of ​​offering something really different in the mid-range saloon market, the new Citroën C5 X 2021 breaks the mold, presenting itself as a new way of understanding sedans in the days of the SUV. So, take a seat because it is time to know all the novelties and peculiarities that the new C5 X brings.

Citroën remains faithful to its principles and presents a new C5 that breaks the mold in design and philosophy

Neither saloon nor SUV, this is the new generation Citroën C5 X. Taking the peculiar formula released by the new C4 a step further, Citroën presents us with a rather risky design under the crossover label, and indeed we are before a car whose design clearly mixes the features of a saloon, an SUV and even a familiar to use. Of course, its position in the market is maintained with a length 4,805 mm, a height of 1,485 mm, a width of 1,865 mm, a wheelbase of 2,785 mm and a 545-liter boot (up to 1,645 liters with the second row lowered). For those looking for more than a conventional saloon, but are too hungry for a C5 Aircross, the new C5 claims to be the solution.

The design of its cabin is clearly influenced by two aspects: technology and comfort, although as usual in the brand we also find solutions that give it that extra point of personality. In the technology section we find a dashboard where all the prominence falls on the digital instrument cluster, the Head-Up Display in color with projection on the windshield and the new 12-inch touchscreen multimedia system. Compatibility with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto is offered as standard, adding a wireless charger and different USB Type-C charging ports located throughout the passenger compartment.

Driving assistance promises a level of level 2 autonomous driving, which translates into a Adaptive-type cruise control capable of keeping us in the lane and braking / accelerating on its own in specific scenarios such as highway. To this we have to add Full-LED lighting, autonomous emergency braking, traffic sign recognition, cross traffic alert and cameras with 360º vision.

Once we look at comfort, the new Citroën C5 X combines the Advanced Comfort seats with a special design to improve passenger comfort, adding functions such as electrical settings, heating and massage, with a new active suspension that maintains the hydraulic stops that are already available in other Citroën such as the C4 or the C5 Aircross. The result of this new suspension promises to be a further improvement in comfort., especially on uneven pavements. Although since the cessation of the previous C5 Citroën has not returned to offer hydropneumatic suspension in any of its cars, this new suspension design ensures that it can offer a performance to match.

In the range of engines of the Citroën C5 X we find three different options: gasoline, diesel and plug-in hybrid. At the moment no data has been detailed beyond the plug-in hybrid version, a configuration that is based on the 1.6 PureTech thruster and that is capable of developing a 225 hp combined maximum power, a 50 km electric autonomy and a maximum speed in electric mode of up to 135 km / h.

